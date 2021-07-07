In archivio anche la seconda giornata di regate al 420 Frecciarossa World Championships in corso di svolgimento a Marina degli Aregai con l’organizzazione dello Yacht Club Sanremo; le condizioni meteo hanno consentito lo svolgimento di una sola prova sul campo A – quello F e U17 – e una sola per la flotta rossa (M e Mixed) sul campo B

Condizioni davvero difficili a Marina degli Aregai per la seconda giornata di regate del Mondiale 420. Nonostante un inizio incoraggiante con vento leggero, ma stabile, da levante tra i 6 e i 7 nodi, che ha consentito al Comitato di dare lo start alla prima e unica prova di giornata, le condizioni sono poi diventate troppo leggere per poter proseguire con il programma previsto. C’è comunque ancora la giornata di domani per poter procedere con l’ultima fase delle regate di qualificazione e la divisione delle flotte in gold e silver.

Alla luce dei risultati di oggi, le classifiche dopo 4 prove riservano ancora poche sorprese, con la conferma della qualità dei giovani atleti spagnoli che conservano la testa in tutte le categorie. Tra gli U17, dunque, il duo Jaime Ayarza con Mariano Hernandez ( 13 -2-1-2) mantiene salda la prima posizione di ieri con un secondo posto di giornata. Tra le donne, conferma anche della coppia Laiseca – Laiseca ( 13 -1-1-3) mentre tra i maschi e mixed, classifica overall difficile da comporre visto che una sola delle due flotte è riuscita a completare il percorso; la classifica provvisoria vede in testa la coppia spagnola Morales-Bethencourt (1- 6 -4-4), con la seconda flotta che dovrà recuperare la regata persa di oggi nella giornata di domani.

Qui le classifiche complete.Tutte le informazioni della regata sul sito dell’evento, qui.

Le nazioni rappresentate

Argentina, Austria, Brasile, Croazia, Francia, Germania, Grecia, Hong Kong, Ungheria, Inghilterra, Irlanda, Israele, Italia, Polonia, Portogallo, Slovenia, Spagna, Svizzera, Turchia e USA.



Il 420

Il 420 è stato progettato da Christian Maury, in risposta a una specifica redatta da Aristide Lehoerrff e Pierre Latxague, istruttori di vela presso la scuola di vela Socoa a Saint Jean de Luz – Ciboure nel sud ovest della Francia. Il progetto mirava a soddisfare l’esigenza di una barca da allenamento ad alte prestazioni. Originariamente progettata per velisti esperti che desiderano migliorare le proprie capacità in regata, si è presto capito che questa barca si adattava bene a un’ampia varietà di pesi e abilità dell’equipaggio. La Classe si sviluppò rapidamente in Francia, venendo adottata a livello nazionale come scafo propedeutico per la classe olimpica 470, lanciata nel 1964. Il suo status internazionale è stato riconosciuto dall’International Yacht Racing Union, poi ISAF e ora World Sailing. Il 420 è stata la barca scelta per i primissimi Campionati Mondiali Giovanili ISAF, tenutisi ad Angelholm, in Svezia, nel 1971.

50 anni fa esatti dal Mondiale di Sanremo.

Info mail 420worldchampionships2021@gmail.com

Com. Stam.

The second day of regattas at the 420 Frecciarossa World Championships is underway in Marina degli Aregai with the organization of the Yacht Club Sanremo; the weather conditions allowed one race only on field A (F and U17) and only one for the red fleet (M and Mixed) on field B



Really difficult conditions in Marina degli Aregai for the second day of racing of the 420 World Championship. Despite an encouraging start with a light but stable wind from the east between 6 and 7 knots, which allowed the Committee to start the first and only test of the day, the conditions then became too light to be able to continue with the planned program. However, there is still tomorrow to proceed with the last phase of the qualifying regattas and the division of the gold and silver fleets.

With today’s results, the rankings after 4 tests still reserve few surprises with the confirmation of the quality of the young Spanish athletes who keep the lead in all categories. Among the U17s, therefore, the duo Jaime Ayarza with Mariano Hernandez ( 13 -2-1-2) maintains the first position of yesterday with a second-place of the day. Among the women, it is also confirmed by the Laiseca – Laiseca couple ( 13 -1-1-3) while among the males and mixed, the overall ranking is difficult to compose since only one of the two fleets managed to complete the course; the provisional classification that sees the Spanish couple Morales-Bethencourt (1- 6 -4-4) at the head, with the second fleet that will have to recover the lost regatta today tomorrow.Here are the complete rankings.All information about the regatta on the event website, here

The nations represented

Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, England, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, and the USA.



The 420

The 420 was designed by Christian Maury, in response to a specification drawn up by Aristide Lehoerrff and Pierre Latxague, sailing instructors at the Socoa sailing school in Saint Jean de Luz – Ciboure in southwestern France. The project aimed to meet the need for a high-performance training boat. Originally designed for experienced sailors looking to improve their racing skills, it was soon realized that this boat suited a wide variety of crew weights and abilities well. The Class developed rapidly in France, being adopted nationally as a propaedeutic hull for the Olympic 470 class, launched in 1964. Its international status has been recognized by the International Yacht Racing Union, then ISAF, and now World Sailing. The 420 was the boat chosen for the very first ISAF World Youth Championships, held in Angelholm, Sweden, in 1971.

50 years ago exactly from the 2021 Frecciarossa Sanremo World Championships.



Info mail 420worldchampionships2021@gmail.com