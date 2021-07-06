Conclusa la prima giornata di regate al 420 Frecciarossa World Championships in corso di svolgimento a Marina degli Aregai con l’organizzazione dello Yacht Club Sanremo; tre splendide prove per tutte le flotte impegnate sui due campi di regata.

Il vento da levante intorno ai 10 nodi ha permesso al comitato di regata di dare le prime partenze alle ore 10:30. Nel corso della mattinata il vento è aumentato fino a raggiungere i 14 nodi per poi calare leggermente nel corso dell’ultima prova



Con le tre prove odierne il comitato recupera una delle due prove annullate ieri per mancanza di vento e si prepara a concludere le fasi di qualificazione per le flotte Men/Mixed con altre tre prove in programma per domani. Nella classifica riservata agli Under 17 con 67 iscritti, in prima posizione troviamo gli spagnoli Jaime Ayarza con Mariano Hernandez ( 13 -2-1 i parziali di giornata) seguiti dagli italiani Venturino-Vulcanile (2-6- 46 ) e dai francesi Schemmel-Boudard (5-4- 12 ).

Nella classifica riservata agli equipaggi maschili e misti, con ben 90 iscritti divisi in due flotte, a comandare la prima giornata è l’equipaggio statunitense composto da Will Michels e Spencer Kriegstein (2- 11 -1), in seconda posizione Giannoulis-Giannoulis per la Grecia ( 12 -1-3) e terza piazza per gli spagnoli Riquelme-Perez (1-3- 13 ).

Nella flotta femminile con 53 iscritte sono le spagnole Paula e Isabel Laiseca a comandare la prima giornata ( 13 -1-1) seguite dalle connazionali Ballester-Perello (1- 4 -2) e dalle statunitensi Lahrkamp-McNamara (2- 7 -6). Per domani il comitato di regata presieduto da Mario Lupinelli e Gabriella Gabrielli prevede di dare il primo segnale di avviso alle ore 11 con l’intento di recuperare un’altra delle prove annullate ieri e chiudere la fase di qualificazione per la flotta Men/Mixed e poter così iniziare le fasi finali da dopodomani con flotte divise in Gold e Silver. Le previsioni per domani mattina danno vento sempre da levante con intensità intorno ai 12 nodi.

Tra le novità di questa edizione, il Mondiale 420 è stato anche lo scenario per la gestione virtuale del campo di regata grazie all’utilizzo delle boe da regata robotiche MarkSetBot. Queste utilizzano la tecnologia GPS per portarsi su una posizione specifica e mantenere la posizione senza ancoraggio fino a quando non viene cambiata la posizione assegnata. Con un’interfaccia mobile user-friendly, le possibilità di riposizionamento rendono semplice e precisa la gestione della regata in qualsiasi condizione e, soprattutto, con un grande risparmio di mezzi e personale in mare.

Tutte le informazioni della regata sul sito dell'evento



Le nazioni rappresentate

Argentina, Austria, Brasile, Croazia, Francia, Germania, Grecia, Hong Kong, Ungheria, Inghilterra, Irlanda, Israele, Italia, Polonia, Portogallo, Slovenia, Spagna, Svizzera, Turchia e USA.



Il 420

Il 420 è stato progettato da Christian Maury, in risposta a una specifica redatta da Aristide Lehoerrff e Pierre Latxague, istruttori di vela presso la scuola di vela Socoa a Saint Jean de Luz – Ciboure nel sud ovest della Francia. Il progetto mirava a soddisfare l’esigenza di una barca da allenamento ad alte prestazioni. Originariamente progettata per velisti esperti che desiderano migliorare le proprie capacità in regata, si è presto capito che questa barca si adattava bene a un’ampia varietà di pesi e abilità dell’equipaggio. La Classe si sviluppò rapidamente in Francia, venendo adottata a livello nazionale come scafo propedeutico per la classe olimpica 470, lanciata nel 1964. Il suo status internazionale è stato riconosciuto dall’International Yacht Racing Union, poi ISAF e ora World Sailing. Il 420 è stata la barca scelta per i primissimi Campionati Mondiali Giovanili ISAF, tenutisi ad Angelholm, in Svezia, nel 1971.

50 anni fa esatti dal Mondiale di Sanremo.

Info mail 420worldchampionships2021@gmail.com

First day of racing at the 420 Frecciarossa World Championships underway in Marina degli Aregai with the organization of the Yacht Club Sanremo; three great runs for all the fleets engaged on the two regatta fields. The east wind – around 10 knots – allowed the race committee to give the first starts at 10:30. During the morning the wind increased to 14 knots and then dropped slightly during the last regatta



With today’s three races, the committee recovers one of the two races canceled yesterday due to lack of wind and is preparing to conclude the qualifying phases for the Men / Mixed fleets with three more races scheduled for tomorrow. In the ranking reserved for the Under 17s with 67 members, in the first position we find the Spaniards Jaime Ayarza with Mariano Hernandez (13-2-1 the partials of the day) followed by the Italians Venturino-Vulcanile (2-6-46) and the French Schemmel-Boudard ( 5-4-12).

In the ranking reserved for male and mixed crews, with 90 members divided into two fleets, the American crew composed of Will Michels and Spencer Kriegstein (2-11-1), in second position Giannoulis-Giannoulis for Greece (12-1-3) and third place for the Spaniards Riquelme-Perez (1-3-13).

In the women’s fleet with 53 members, the Spanish Paula and Isabel Laiseca command the first day (13-1-1) followed by their compatriots Ballester-Perello (1-4-2) and the Americans Lahrkamp-McNamara (2-7-6 ).

For tomorrow the race committee chaired by Mario Lupinelli and Gabriella Gabrielli plans to give the first warning signal at 11 am intending to recover another of the races canceled yesterday and closing the qualification phase for the Men / Mixed fleet and thus being able to start the final stages from the day after tomorrow with fleets divided into Gold and Silver.

The forecast for tomorrow morning always gives wind from the east with an intensity of around 12 knots. Among the novelties of this edition, the 420 World Championship was also the scenario for the virtual management of the racecourse thanks to the use of the robotic MarkSetBot racing buoys. These use GPS technology to navigate to a specific position and maintain the position without anchoring until the assigned position is changed. With a user-friendly mobile interface, the repositioning possibilities make the management of the regatta simple and precise in any condition and, above all, with a great saving of means and personnel at sea.

All information about the regatta on the event website



The nations represented

Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, England, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, and the USA.



The 420

The 420 was designed by Christian Maury, in response to a specification drawn up by Aristide Lehoerrff and Pierre Latxague, sailing instructors at the Socoa sailing school in Saint Jean de Luz – Ciboure in southwestern France. The project aimed to meet the need for a high-performance training boat. Originally designed for experienced sailors looking to improve their racing skills, it was soon realized that this boat suited a wide variety of crew weights and abilities well. The Class developed rapidly in France, being adopted nationally as a propaedeutic hull for the Olympic 470 class, launched in 1964. Its international status has been recognized by the International Yacht Racing Union, then ISAF, and now World Sailing. The 420 was the boat chosen for the very first ISAF World Youth Championships, held in Angelholm, Sweden, in 1971.

50 years ago exactly from the 2021 Frecciarossa Sanremo World Championships.



Info mail 420worldchampionships2021@gmail.com