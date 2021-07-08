Terza meravigliosa giornata di regate al 420 Frecciarossa World Championships in corso di svolgimento a Marina degli Aregai con l’organizzazione dello Yacht Club Sanremo; meteo generoso con vento da ponente tra i 12 e i 15 nodi. 11 le prove odierne per le flotte dei giovani velisti del 420

Grandissima giornata di vela a Marina degli Aregai con il vento che si è fatto perdonare i capricci dei giorni precedenti, e ha dato modo al Comitato di Regata di recuperare il tempo perso, con lo svolgimento di ben undici prove di giornata per tutte le flotte divise su due campi di regata.

Il vento, grande protagonista di oggi, ha ritardato un po’ ad entrare in maniera stabile, inizialmente sui 6 nodi da 240°, è andato progressivamente ad aumentare passando prima a 12 consistenti e poi a 15 nodi per le ultime prove, sempre da ponente.

Sul campo dei Men e Mixed, che ricordiamo hanno un campo per loro e sono divisi in due flotte, atto di forza della coppia americana Sitzmann-Woodworth che scalano la classifica provvisoria grazie ai 3 primi di giornata. Dietro di loro gli spagnoli Flethes-Flethes, che non indovinano la regata 5 – 19mi – e chiudono la giornata con un 1 e un 4, a un punto dagli americani. Terzo un altro equipaggio USA formato da Michels-Kriegstein. Primi fra i Mixed, i francesi Combet-Bunel, bravissimi a chiudere la fase di qualificazione in quinta posizione overall.

Sul fronte femminile, giornata di grazia per la coppia spagnola Ballester-Perello che scartano un 5 come peggior risultato del Campionato e chiudono il resto della giornata con due primi posti. Dietro di loro le francesi Mariani-Olive e, quindi, le americane Lahrkamp-McNamara. Tra gli U17, conferma dei fortissimi spagnoli Hayarza-Hernandez, che conservano la prima posizione overall seguiti dalla coppia femminile Perello-Cardona e, in terza posizione, la coppia americana formata da Freddie Parkin e Thomas Whidden. Quest’ultimo con un nome pesante nel mondo della vela e che è qui seguito dal suo omonimo nonno in veste di coach.

Il 420 Frecciarossa World Championships 2021 prosegue domani con i maschi che saranno divisi in flotte Gold e Silver mentre prosegue normalmente per tutti gli altri fino a sabato 10 luglio, giorno in cui verranno fuori i vincitori del titolo mondiale nelle categorie maschile – mixed, femminile. Maschile – mixed, femminile under 17.Qui le classifiche complete.

Le nazioni rappresentate

Argentina, Austria, Brasile, Croazia, Francia, Germania, Grecia, Hong Kong, Ungheria, Inghilterra, Irlanda, Israele, Italia, Polonia, Portogallo, Slovenia, Spagna, Svizzera, Turchia e USA.



Il 420

Il 420 è stato progettato da Christian Maury, in risposta a una specifica redatta da Aristide Lehoerrff e Pierre Latxague, istruttori di vela presso la scuola di vela Socoa a Saint Jean de Luz – Ciboure nel sud ovest della Francia. Il progetto mirava a soddisfare l’esigenza di una barca da allenamento ad alte prestazioni. Originariamente progettata per velisti esperti che desiderano migliorare le proprie capacità in regata, si è presto capito che questa barca si adattava bene a un’ampia varietà di pesi e abilità dell’equipaggio. La Classe si sviluppò rapidamente in Francia, venendo adottata a livello nazionale come scafo propedeutico per la classe olimpica 470, lanciata nel 1964. Il suo status internazionale è stato riconosciuto dall’International Yacht Racing Union, poi ISAF e ora World Sailing. Il 420 è stata la barca scelta per i primissimi Campionati Mondiali Giovanili ISAF, tenutisi ad Angelholm, in Svezia, nel 1971.

50 anni fa esatti dal Mondiale di Sanremo.

A third wonderful day of racing at the 420 Frecciarossa World Championships underway in Marina degli Aregai with the organization of the Yacht Club Sanremo; generous weather with westerly winds between 12 and 15 knots. 11 today’s races for the fleets of 420’s young sailors



A great day of sailing in Marina degli Aregai with the come-back of the wind, that allowed the Race Committee to make up for the lost time of the previous days and carry out eleven races for all the fleets, divided over two fields.

The wind, today’s great protagonist, delayed a bit to enter stably, initially at 6 knots from 240°, it gradually increased passing first to 12 consistent and then to 15 knots for the last race, always from the west.

On the field of the Men and Mixed, an act of strength of the American couple Sitzmann-Woodworth who climb the provisional ranking thanks to the 3 first places in a day. Behind them the Spaniards Flethes-Flethes, who do not guess the 5th race – 19th – and close the day with a 1 and a 4, one point behind the Americans. The third was another US crew formed by Michels-Kriegstein. First among the Mixed, the French Combet-Bunel, very good at closing the qualifying phase in fifth position overall.

On the female side, a day of grace for the Spanish couple Ballester-Perello who discarded a 5th as the worst result of the Championship and closed the rest of the day with two first places. Behind them the French Mariani-Olive and, therefore, the American duo Lahrkamp-McNamara.

Among the U17s, confirmation of the very strong Spaniards Hayarza-Hernandez, who retain the first overall position followed by the female couple Perello-Cardona and, in the third position, the American couple formed by Freddie Parkin and Thomas Whidden. The latter with a renowned name in the sailing world and which is followed here by his very grandfather as a coach.

The 420 Frecciarossa World Championships 2021 continues tomorrow with the males who will be divided into Gold and Silver fleets while it continues normally for all the others until Saturday 10 July, the day in which the winners of the world title in the male – mixed, female along with male – mixed, female under 17 categories will be crowned.

Here are the complete rankings.

The nations represented

Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, England, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, and the USA.



The 420

The 420 was designed by Christian Maury, in response to a specification drawn up by Aristide Lehoerrff and Pierre Latxague, sailing instructors at the Socoa sailing school in Saint Jean de Luz – Ciboure in southwestern France. The project aimed to meet the need for a high-performance training boat. Originally designed for experienced sailors looking to improve their racing skills, it was soon realized that this boat suited a wide variety of crew weights and abilities well. The Class developed rapidly in France, being adopted nationally as a propaedeutic hull for the Olympic 470 class, launched in 1964. Its international status has been recognized by the International Yacht Racing Union, then ISAF, and now World Sailing. The 420 was the boat chosen for the very first ISAF World Youth Championships, held in Angelholm, Sweden, in 1971.

50 years ago exactly from the 2021 Frecciarossa Sanremo World Championships.



