Penultima giornata del Mondiale 420: tre prove di giornata con vento teso, prosegue il dominio americano in quasi tutte le categorie

Le acque di Arma di Taggia hanno nuovamente regalato una magnifica giornata di vento ai 211 equipaggi impegnati nel penultimo giorno di regate del 420 Frecciarossa World Championships. Con 14 nodi stabili da levante, il comitato di regata ha dato lo start delle prime prove di giornata sui due campi di regata posizionati a poco meno di un miglio dalla costa; questi sono stati sempre ben gestiti grazie all’utilizzo delle boe robotiche MarkSetBot, anche nelle condizioni di vento teso raggiunte in occasione della terza e ultima prova odierna, quando il vento è arrivato a 20 nodi con onda formata. Ad approfittare nettamente di queste condizioni, grandissima performance della coppia Sitzmann-Woodworth tra i maschi che, anche oggi, si portano a casa tre primi di giornata – che sommati ai tre di ieri fanno 6 vittorie consecutive – e che si posizionano così nella parte alta della classifica con un ampio margine di vantaggio sui diretti avversari in flotta gold. Dietro di loro i francesi Delerce-Rossi (3-2-3 i parziali di giornata) e, quindi, gli spagnoli Morales-Bethencourt (7- 19 -4). Sul fronte femminile, anche qui dominio americano con l’equipaggio Lahrkamp-McNamara che grazie a tre ottime regate (1-1-3) risale dal terzo posto di ieri e si posiziona in testa alla classifica seguito dalle spagnole Ballester-Perello, che pagano lo scotto di due prove di giornata al di sotto delle loro possibilità ( 24 -18-1). Risalgono in terza posizione le francesi Benoit-Apolline (2-12-7) che si mettono in evidenza per la loro regolarità nei piazzamenti.

Sul fronte degli U17, altra giornata strepitosa per la coppia Parkin-Whidden che si porta a casa tre primi di giornata – con notevole distacco sugli avversari – e che sottolinea ulteriormente come gli equipaggi USA siano a loro agio in condizioni di vento forte. Dietro di loro le spagnole Perello-Cardona (10-5-7), che mantengono stabile la posizione di ieri e si mettono davanti all’altro equipaggio iberico (maschile) Mesquida-Jaume (6-2-5).

Il Campionato Mondiale prosegue domani con la giornata conclusiva, dove sono previste altre 2 prove e la cerimonia della premiazione.

Le nazioni rappresentate

Argentina, Austria, Brasile, Croazia, Francia, Germania, Grecia, Hong Kong, Ungheria, Inghilterra, Irlanda, Israele, Italia, Polonia, Portogallo, Slovenia, Spagna, Svizzera, Turchia e USA.



Il 420

Il 420 è stato progettato da Christian Maury, in risposta a una specifica redatta da Aristide Lehoerrff e Pierre Latxague, istruttori di vela presso la scuola di vela Socoa a Saint Jean de Luz – Ciboure nel sud ovest della Francia. Il progetto mirava a soddisfare l’esigenza di una barca da allenamento ad alte prestazioni. Originariamente progettata per velisti esperti che desiderano migliorare le proprie capacità in regata, si è presto capito che questa barca si adattava bene a un’ampia varietà di pesi e abilità dell’equipaggio. La Classe si sviluppò rapidamente in Francia, venendo adottata a livello nazionale come scafo propedeutico per la classe olimpica 470, lanciata nel 1964. Il suo status internazionale è stato riconosciuto dall’International Yacht Racing Union, poi ISAF e ora World Sailing. Il 420 è stata la barca scelta per i primissimi Campionati Mondiali Giovanili ISAF, tenutisi ad Angelholm, in Svezia, nel 1971.

50 anni fa esatti dal Mondiale di Sanremo.

The penultimate day of the 420 World Championship sees three races with strong wind. The American domination continues in almost all categories



Another magnificent windy day on the waters of Arma di Taggia: 211 crews were engaged in the penultimate day of racing of the 420 Frecciarossa World Championships. With 14 stable knots from the east, the race committee started the first races of the day on the two regatta fields located just under a mile from the coast; these were always well managed also thanks to the use of MarkSetBot robotic buoys, even with the strong wind conditions during today’s third and last regatta, when the wind reached 20 knots. Taking advantage of these conditions, the Sitzmann-Woodworth couple among the males who, today too, have taken home three first places – added to the three of yesterday, making a great performance of 6 consecutive victories. The US crew are thus positioned in the upper part of the ranking with a large margin of advantage over the direct opponents in the gold fleet. Behind them the French Delerce-Rossi (3-2-3 the partials of the day) and then, the Spaniards Morales-Bethencourt (7-19-4). On the female front too, the American domination continues with the Lahrkamp-McNamara crew who, thanks to three excellent races (1-1-3), climbed the rankings from the third place yesterday and today is at the top of the chart followed by the Spanish Ballester-Perello. They paid the price of the first two races which were below their standards (24-18-1). The French Benoit-Apolline (2-12-7) are back in the third position and stand out for their regularity in the rankings.

On the U17 side, another amazing day for the Parkin-Whidden couple who took home three daily victories, with a considerable gap from their opponents. This further underlines how the US crews are at ease in strong wind conditions. Behind them the Spaniards Perello-Cardona (10-5-7), who maintain yesterday’s position in front of the other Iberian (male) crew Mesquida-Jaume (6-2-5).

The World Championship continues tomorrow with the final day, at least 2 other races and the prize-giving ceremony are planned.

Here are the complete rankings.

The nations represented

Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, England, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, and the USA.



The 420

The 420 was designed by Christian Maury, in response to a specification drawn up by Aristide Lehoerrff and Pierre Latxague, sailing instructors at the Socoa sailing school in Saint Jean de Luz – Ciboure in southwestern France. The project aimed to meet the need for a high-performance training boat. Originally designed for experienced sailors looking to improve their racing skills, it was soon realized that this boat suited a wide variety of crew weights and abilities well. The Class developed rapidly in France, being adopted nationally as a propaedeutic hull for the Olympic 470 class, launched in 1964. Its international status has been recognized by the International Yacht Racing Union, then ISAF, and now World Sailing. The 420 was the boat chosen for the very first ISAF World Youth Championships, held in Angelholm, Sweden, in 1971.

50 years ago exactly from the 2021 Frecciarossa Sanremo World Championships.



