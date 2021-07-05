Prima giornata di assestamento per la flotta dei 420 impegnati nel Mondiale, con le acque di Marina degli Aregai avare di vento per il primo giorno di regate

Alle 17:00 il Comitato di Regata ha rimandato a casa la grande flotta dei 420 con un nulla di fatto per il primo giorno di regate del 420 Frecciarossa World Championships; il vento è rimasto troppo debole e instabile nel corso dell’intera giornata, costringendo il comitato a rimandare a terra le barche dopo diversi tentativi di posizionare i campi di regata.

Ben 211 gli equipaggi in rappresentanza di 20 nazioni con una corposa presenza degli atleti di casa che, in qualità di paese ospitante, può schierare 14 equipaggi.

Per domani prevista aria più stabile tra i 6 e i 7 nodi per iniziare così la prima fase di regate di qualificazione con lo start della prima prova di giornata previsto per le 10:30.



Le nazioni rappresentate

Argentina, Austria, Brasile, Croazia, Francia, Germania, Grecia, Hong Kong, Ungheria, Inghilterra, Irlanda, Israele, Italia, Polonia, Portogallo, Slovenia, Spagna, Svizzera, Turchia e USA.



Il 420

Il 420 è stato progettato da Christian Maury, in risposta a una specifica redatta da Aristide Lehoerrff e Pierre Latxague, istruttori di vela presso la scuola di vela Socoa a Saint Jean de Luz – Ciboure nel sud ovest della Francia. Il progetto mirava a soddisfare l’esigenza di una barca da allenamento ad alte prestazioni. Originariamente progettata per velisti esperti che desiderano migliorare le proprie capacità in regata, si è presto capito che questa barca si adattava bene a un’ampia varietà di pesi e abilità dell’equipaggio. La Classe si sviluppò rapidamente in Francia, venendo adottata a livello nazionale come scafo propedeutico per la classe olimpica 470, lanciata nel 1964. Il suo status internazionale è stato riconosciuto dall’International Yacht Racing Union, poi ISAF e ora World Sailing. Il 420 è stata la barca scelta per i primissimi Campionati Mondiali Giovanili ISAF, tenutisi ad Angelholm, in Svezia, nel 1971.

50 anni fa esatti dal Mondiale di Sanremo.



Info mail 420worldchampionships2021@gmail.com

First day of adjustment for the 420 fleets at the World Championship, with the waters of Marina degli Aregai lacking in wind for the first day of racing

At 17:00 the Race Committee sent home the large 420 fleet with nothing done for the first day of racing of the 420 Frecciarossa World Championships. The wind remained too weak and unstable throughout the day, forcing the committee to send the boats back to shore after several attempts to position the racing fields.

211 crews representing 20 nations with a substantial presence of home athletes who, as a host country, can field 14 crews. More stable air between 6 and 7 knots is expected for tomorrow to begin the first phase of qualifying regattas with the start of the first race of the day scheduled for 10:30.

The nations represented

Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, England, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, and the USA.



The 420

The 420 was designed by Christian Maury, in response to a specification drawn up by Aristide Lehoerrff and Pierre Latxague, sailing instructors at the Socoa sailing school in Saint Jean de Luz – Ciboure in southwestern France. The project aimed to meet the need for a high-performance training boat. Originally designed for experienced sailors looking to improve their racing skills, it was soon realized that this boat suited a wide variety of crew weights and abilities well. The Class developed rapidly in France, being adopted nationally as a propaedeutic hull for the Olympic 470 class, launched in 1964. Its international status has been recognized by the International Yacht Racing Union, then ISAF, and now World Sailing. The 420 was the boat chosen for the very first ISAF World Youth Championships, held in Angelholm, Sweden, in 1971.

50 years ago exactly from the 2021 Frecciarossa Sanremo World Championships.



