Sabato 2 marzo 2024 alle ore 18:00 presso Arte Borgo Gallery prende il via “Animae Lux”, la nuova tripersonale a cura di Anna Isopo. L’inaugurazione sarà accompagnata dal commento della storica e critica d’arte Martina Scavone.

Con “Animae Lux” si intende delineare la personalità espressiva raccontata dalle contrastanti opere in mostra. L’introspezione del singolo comparata ad un penetrante viaggio dell’animo in sincronia con una ricerca, una storia, un’emozione. Una mostra in cui la profonda sensibilità degli artisti esplode e riflette da opere che fanno trapelare tracce di una dimensione alternativa. Gli artisti sono partecipi di un dialogo che conduce l’osservatore alla ricerca della luce dell’anima che spinge gli autori alle complesse produzioni artistiche.

Jana Kreft vive e lavora a Celle, in Germania. Le sue opere nascono strato dopo strato grazie ad una sovrapposizione di diversi materiali, tra cui polvere di marmo e pietra, caffè, pietra calcarea palustre e altri materiali usati in campo edilizio.

Desart 2 è la nuova firma che si trova in calce alle opere di Alessandra Degni e Simona Sarti. Uno pseudonimo che le due artiste hanno voluto coniare per i loro lavori, espressione di un’innovativa maniera di fare arte, in cui non esiste l’idea di autoreferenzialità.

Klára Sedlo è una pittrice che vive e lavora a Praga. Nei suoi lavori si concentra principalmente sulla psicologia, dando vita a dipinti che parlano direttamente al subconscio dello spettatore e alla sua immaginazione, aggirando completamente la logica.

Animae Lux

A cura di Anna Isopo

Presentazione a cura di Martina Scavone

Arte Borgo Gallery – Borgo Vittorio, 25 – Roma

Dal 2 al 21 marzo 2024

Inaugurazione: sabato 2 marzo, ore 18:00

Ingresso libero

Orari: dal martedì al sabato 11 – 19 | lunedì e festivi chiuso

Info: www.arteborgo.it | info@arteborgo.it | 345.22.28.110

ANIMAE LUX

Curated by Anna Isopo

Prentation by the art historian Martina Scavone

“Animae Lux” is the new three-artist exhibition curated by Anna Isopo that will be inaugurated on Saturday 2 March 2024 at 6.00 pm at the Arte Borgo Gallery. The vernissage will be accompanied by the commentary of the art historian and critic Martina Scavone.

With “Animae Lux” the curator aims to outline the expressive personality that emerges from the different works on display. The introspection of the individual compared to a penetrating journey of the soul in sync with a research, a story, an emotion. An exhibition in which the profound sensitivity of the artists explodes and is reflected in works that reveal traces of an alternative dimension. The artists take part to a dialogue that leads the observer in search of the light of the soul that pushed them to make such complex artistic productions.

Jana Kreft lives and works in Celle, Germany. Her works are created layer by layer thanks to an overlap of different materials, including marble and stone dust, coffee, marsh limestone and other materials used in the construction field.

Desart 2 is the new duo formed by Alessandra Degni and Simona Sarti. A pseudonym that the artists have coined for their works, an expression of an innovative way of making art, in which the idea of self-referentiality does not exist.

Klára Sedlo is a painter who lives and works in Prague. In her works she focuses mainly on psychology, giving life to paintings that speak directly to the viewer’s subconscious and their imagination, completely bypassing logic.

Animae Lux

Curated by Anna Isopo

Presentation by Martina Scavone

Arte Borgo Gallery – Borgo Vittorio, 25 – Rome

From 2 to 21 March 2024

Opening: Saturday 2 March 2024 at 6:00 pm

Free admission

Opening hours: from Tuesday to Saturday 11 – 19 | closed on Mondays and public holidays

Info: www.arteborgo.it | info@arteborgo.it | 345.22.28.110

Com. Stam. + foto