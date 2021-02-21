L’artista italiano Paolo Canevari è molto noto per aver trasformato i materiali e le icone di tutti i giorni in sculture di grandi dimensioni, mettono il suo pubblico a confronto con questioni politiche e filosofiche molto dure. Nel corso della sua carriera, Canevari ha lavorato con una grande varietà di media, in particolare pneumatici e camere d’aria, pittura, disegno, performance, animazione e film.

La natura provocatoria delle opere di Canevari, i suoi legami con le ricerche della moda (Louis Vuitton e Wearable Art Projects) e il suo ruolo attivo nel panorama artistico di New York, dove ha vissuto e lavorato per molti anni, hanno fatto sì che Canevari fosse sotto i riflettori sia della stampa americana che di quella italiana.

Cardi Gallery è felice di presentare la prima grande mostra personale del lavoro di Canevari nel Regno Unito, un’ampia ricerca che esplora trent’anni di pratica dell’artista – il culmine di una collaborazione decennale con la galleria. Una mostra di qualità museale occupa quattro piani della sede londinese della galleria a Mayfair. Self-portrait / Autoritratto riunisce oltre 30 opere tra sculture, disegni e installazioni che spaziano dalle famose sculture in gomma degli anni Novanta fino alla serie più recente Monuments of the Memory: Landscape and Constellations, molte di queste opere esposte per la prima volta.

Self-portrait / Autoritratto illustra la visione del mondo di Canevari attraverso un processo creativo profondo e introspettivo. La mostra porta all’attenzione non solo una riflessione sull’io, ma anche – come spiega l’artista – “una lettura politica del fare arte, volta a misurare ciò che Pasolini aveva definito come ‘l’ingiustizia del mondo’. […] L’arte è una forza democratica e progressista, che quindi dovrebbe idealmente essere al servizio della società, non dei poteri forti. Nel mio lavoro, l’uso di icone, simboli e forme provenienti da varie culture sono un modo di richiamare l’attenzione sul loro vero significato, legato a dogmi o altre forme di potere; sono uno strumento per instaurare un dialogo con lo spettatore e stimolare una reazione. […] La natura “politica” del mio lavoro è solo una delle tante possibili interpretazioni di ciò che faccio. Ciò che desidero esprimere è un approccio radicale e sovversivo nei confronti dell’arte e dell’idea di arte così come è stata concepita e trasmessa dalla società consumistica globalizzata, perciò elevando il livello di percezione morale ed etica del mondo.”

L’ambiguità delle opere di Canevari, sospese nella loro estetica brutale tra ironica e inquietante, è emblematica della trasformazione sia concettuale che formale dei materiali industriali. L’olio e le sue applicazioni (gomma sintetica, olio motore di scarico, ecc.) sono al centro del suo linguaggio; nelle sue mani diventano simboli ambigui della violenza sistemica che permea il mondo in declino di oggi, dove la minaccia della guerra – sia in nome di valori spirituali che monetari – è incessante e la memoria dell’umanità è tragicamente troppo breve.

“Per me, un’opera d’arte è profondamente importante quando non si chiude in una struttura a senso unico – ideologica o tecnica – ma quando apre diverse prospettive per lo spettatore, ampliando quindi il suo pensiero”.

Paolo Canevari

“Cardi Gallery crede che l’arte e la cultura siano fondamentali per dare speranza alla società in un momento particolare e difficile come questo. Sono lieto di portare per la prima volta a Londra queste opere incredibili di Paolo Canevari, inaugurando un’appassionante stagione espositiva per la galleria”

Nicolo Cardi

In occasione della mostra sarà pubblicato un catalogo con un testo critico di Robert Storr; un’intervista all’artista Shirin Neshat e un omaggio a Canevari scritto da Andrea Camilleri.

Durante il periodo di apertura sono previste una serie di talk online con gli artisti e visite guidate alla mostra. 22 Feb – 17 Apr 2021

Orari: dal lunedì al venerdì, dalle 10 alle 18; sabato dalle 11 alle 17

PAOLO CANEVARI

SELF-PORTRAIT / AUTORITRATTO

22nd February – 17th April, 2021

Cardi Gallery London

22 Grafton Street | London W1S 4EX

Italian contemporary artist Paolo Canevari is best known for transforming everyday materials and icons into large-scale sculptures that confront his audience with stark, political and philosophical commentary. Throughout his career, Canevari has worked in a variety of media, most notably tyres and inner tubes, painting, drawing, performance, animation and film.

The provocative nature of the artists’ works, his connections to cutting edge fashion (Louis Vuitton and Wearable Art Projects), and his active role within the art scene in New York, where he lived and worked for many years, have kept Canevari in the spotlight of both American and Italian media.

Cardi Gallery is proud to present the first major solo show of Canevari’s work in the UK, an extensive survey exploring thirty years of the artist’s practice, the culmination of a decades-long collaboration with the gallery. A museum-scale exhibition occupying four floors at Cardi London in Mayfair, ‘Self-portrait / Autoritratto’ brings together over 30 works including sculptures, drawings and installation that range from the artist’s notorious 1990s rubber sculptures through to his most recent ongoing series ‘Monuments of the Memory: Landscape’ and ‘Constellations’. Many of the exhibits are shown here for the first time.

‘Self-portrait / Autoritratto’ aims to illustrate Canevari’s worldview through the artist’s deeply introspective creative process. It brings to the fore not only a reflection on the self but also, in the artist’s words “…a political reading of making art, intended to measure what Pasolini had defined “the injustice of the world”. “Art is a democratic, progressive force, so it should ideally serve society, not the powers that be. In my work, the use of icons, symbols, and forms from various cultures is a way of drawing attention to their true meaning, tied to dogmas or other forms of power; they’re a way to open up a dialogue with the viewer and stimulate a reaction.

[…] The “political” character of my work is just one of many possible interpretations of what I do.” “What I wish to express is a radical, subversive attitude towards art and the idea of art as it has been conceived and conveyed by globalised consumeristic society, therefore raising the level of moral and ethical perception of the world.”

The ambiguity of Canevari’s artworks, suspended in their brutalist aesthetic between irony and disquiet, is a successful result of both conceptual and formal transformation of industrial materials. Oil and its applications (synthetic rubber, exhaust motor oil, etc) are at the heart of his vocabulary; in his hands they become ambiguous symbols of the systemic violence that permeates today’s declining world, where the threat of war – whether in the name of spiritual or monetary values – is constant and humankind’s memory is tragically too short.

“To me, an artwork is profoundly important when it does not recoil into a one-way structure – whether ideological or technical – but when it opens up to different perspectives for the viewer, therefore broadening their thought.”

Paolo Canevari

“Cardi Gallery believes that art and culture are key for a healthy society and a ray of hope in these tragic times. I am absolutely delighted to bring to London these incredible works by Paolo Canevari, opening an exciting exhibition season for the gallery.”

Nicolo Cardi

The exhibition is accompanied by a catalogue with an essay by the eminent American curator Robert Storr; an interview with Iranian artist Shirin Neshat and a homage to Canevari by the acclaimed Italian novelist Andrea Camilleri. A series of artist talks, and exhibition tours will be held in conjunction with the show.

Open: Monday – Friday 10am – 6pm & Saturday 11am – 5pm