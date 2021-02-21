Imperturbabili uomini eterni realizzati in terracotta accostando frammenti provenienti dalla stessa matrice ma combinati diversamente, ognuno con il colore unico dell’argilla utilizzata:

I Dormienti di Mimmo Paladino nascono alla fine degli anni Novanta, quando l’artista li espone per la prima volta a Poggibonsi (1998) nell’ambito della mostra Arte all’Arte. Nel 2000 si decide di fonderli in bronzo per l’installazione permanente della Fonte delle Fate sempre a Poggibonsi. Altri Dormienti e Coccodrilli in terracotta sono stati realizzati per la grande mostra negli spazi sotterranei della Roundhouse di Londra (1999), in dialogo con un impianto sonoro appositamente ideato dal musicista, compositore e produttore britannico Brian Eno.

A vent’anni di distanza, l’artista ne cura personalmente un nuovo allestimento inedito, un unicum irripetibile pensato per la prima esposizione a Milano, negli spazi di Cardi Gallery dal 22 febbraio al 30 aprile 2021.

“Desideriamo inaugurare questo nuovo anno con una mostra importante e ambiziosa – spiega Nicolò Cardi – In un momento particolare come quello di oggi continuiamo a produrre concretamente contenuti di altissima qualità, così da stimolare una nuova progettualità per il sistema dell’arte e dare un segno di fiducia al mondo della cultura.“

Nella penombra del grande open space della galleria milanese, l’artista dispone 32 sculture secondo una nuova costruzione concettuale, rimodulando il tono dell’installazione con solennità. Le composizioni musicali di Brian Eno anche questa volta liberano I Dormienti dalla pesantezza del sonno o dall’evanescenza del sogno, restituendo loro un soffio vitale e una serena concretezza.

“Ricorre in Paladino l’idea di assemblare delle forme come se fossero moduli – dichiara Demetrio Paparoni, autore del volume che accompagna la mostra. “Non va dimenticato che l’artista ha in più occasioni manifestato l’attitudine a realizzare opere concepite come un insieme di frammenti archiviati nel suo immaginario visivo. È questa attitudine che lo ha portato a realizzare dei lavori insieme a Sol Le Witt, Alighiero Boetti e non ultimo Brian Eno, artisti che hanno sempre lavorato con un concetto di modulo e di ripetizione differente“.

I corpi de I Dormienti – in cui molti hanno visto un’ispirazione ai resti degli abitanti di Pompei e Ercolano, ma che in realtà fanno riferimento ai disegni di Henry Moore dei ricoveri di guerra inglesi durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale – sono accompagnati al primo piano dello spazio dalla grande opera inedita Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down composta da 100 disegni realizzati nel corso del 2020. Anche quest’opera, così come I Dormienti, è emblematica del modo in cui l’artista concepisce il lavoro, un puzzle nel quale i frammenti convergono in un unicum monumentale, una “finestra panoramica” sulle immagini che popolano il mondo dell’artista alla ricerca di un equilibrio naturale tra intimismo e memoria collettiva.

In occasione della mostra sarà pubblicato un libro con testo introduttivo di Demetrio Paparoni.

Cardi Gallery | Milano presenta Mimmo Paladino I DORMIENTI 22 febbraio – 30 aprile 2021

Unperturbed eternal men, made of terracotta made by juxtaposing fragments coming from the same matrix but combined differently, each with the unique color of the clay used: I Dormienti [The Sleepers] by Mimmo Paladino were born in the late Nineties, when the artist first exhibited them in Poggibonsi (1998) as part of the Arte all’Arte exhibition. In 2000 he decided to cast them in bronze for the permanent installation into the Fonte delle Fate (Poggibonsi). Other terracotta Sleepers and Crocodiles were created for the great exhibition in the underground rooms of the Roundhouse in London (1999), in dialogue with a sound system specifically designed by the British musician, composer, and producer Brian Eno.

Twenty years later, the artist personally curates a new set-up, an unpublished one, an unrepeatable unicum designed for the first exhibition in Milan, in the spaces of Cardi Gallery from 22nd February to 30th April 2021.

“We wish to inaugurate this new year with an important and ambitious exhibition – explains Nicolò Cardi –. In a particular moment like today we continue to concretely produce high quality contents, so as to stimulate a new planning for the art system and give a sign of trust in the world of culture.”

In the dim light of the large open space of the Milanese gallery, the artist arranges 32 sculptures according to a new conceptual construction, re-modulating the tone of the installation with solemnity. Once again, Brian Eno’s musical compositions free I Dormienti from the heaviness of sleep or from the evanescence of dreams, restoring them a vital breath and a serene concreteness.

“The idea of assembling shapes as if they were modules recurs in Paladino” states Demetrio Paparoni, author of the volume accompanying the exhibition. “It should not be forgotten that the artist has on several occasions manifested an aptitude for creating works conceived as a set of fragments archived in his visual imagination. It is this attitude that led him to create artworks together with Sol Le Witt, Alighiero Boetti, and, last but not least, Brian Eno, artists who have always worked with a different concept of module and repetition”.

The bodies of I Dormienti – in which many have seen a reference to the remains of the inhabitants of Pompeii and Herculaneum, but which actually refer to Henry Moore’s drawings representing the British war shelters during World War II – are accompanied to the first floor of the gallery from the great unpublished work Sunday Mornin ‘Comin’ Down, composed of 100 drawings made during 2020. This work, like I Dormienti as well, is emblematic of the way of working of the artist; as a puzzle where the fragments converge in a monumental unicum, a “picture window” on the images that inhabit the artist’s world in search of a natural balance between intimism and collective memory.

On the occasion of the exhibition, a book will be published with an introduction by Demetrio Paparoni.

CARDI GALLERY| Milan presents MIMMO PALADINOI DORMIENTI[THE SLEEPERS] February 22nd – April 30th, 2021

