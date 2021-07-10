Niente regate per l’ultimo giorno del Mondiale 420. Le classifiche confermano la vittoria degli equipaggi americani nelle categorie Open, Femminile e U17 Open. Alla Spagna il trofeo Francis Mouvet

Si è concluso oggi il mondiale della Classe 420 nelle acque di Arma di Taggia e organizzato dallo Yacht Club Sanremo con il supporto del title sponsor Frecciarossa. Nonostante una giornata in cui il vento è stato il grande assente, piena soddisfazione da parte di organizzatori e partecipanti che sono tornati a casa dopo 10 regate (9 per la categoria femminile) e un affollato mondiale di Classe che ha visto in acqua e a terra ben 422 atleti in rappresentanza di 20 nazioni. Nulla di fatto in mare, oggi, con il Comitato di Regata che ha atteso fino alle 15:30 – orario limite – nella speranza di poter dare almeno una prova, ma che ha poi rimandato gli equipaggi a terra e andando così a confermare le classifiche di ieri. Queste, infatti, vedono 3 titoli mondiali su 3 assegnati ai fortissimi equipaggi USA che hanno fermato quello che, inizialmente, sembrava un campionato ad appannaggio degli spagnoli. Questi i risultati finali del 420 Frecciarossa World Championships:

OPEN

Tommy Sitzmann – Luke Woodworth – USA Ange Delerce – Timothee Rossi – FRA Alberto Morales – Miguel Bethencourt – ESP

Women

Vanessa Lahrkamp – Katrin McNamara – USA Neus Ballester – Andrea Perello – ESP Apolline Benoit – Ambre Monnier – FRA

U 17 Open

Freddie Parkin – Thomas Whidden – USA Maria Perello – Marta Cardona – ESP Marc Mesquida – Ramòn Jaume – ESP

Alla Spagna, infine, è stato assegnato il Francis Mouvet Trophy per la nazione che ha ottenuto i tre migliori piazzamenti per ogni raggruppamento.

Qui le classifiche complete.

Tutte le informazioni della regata sul sito dell’evento, qui.

Le nazioni rappresentate

Argentina, Austria, Brasile, Croazia, Francia, Germania, Grecia, Hong Kong, Ungheria, Inghilterra, Irlanda, Israele, Italia, Polonia, Portogallo, Slovenia, Spagna, Svizzera, Turchia e USA.



Il 420

Il 420 è stato progettato da Christian Maury, in risposta a una specifica redatta da Aristide Lehoerrff e Pierre Latxague, istruttori di vela presso la scuola di vela Socoa a Saint Jean de Luz – Ciboure nel sud ovest della Francia. Il progetto mirava a soddisfare l’esigenza di una barca da allenamento ad alte prestazioni. Originariamente progettata per velisti esperti che desiderano migliorare le proprie capacità in regata, si è presto capito che questa barca si adattava bene a un’ampia varietà di pesi e abilità dell’equipaggio. La Classe si sviluppò rapidamente in Francia, venendo adottata a livello nazionale come scafo propedeutico per la classe olimpica 470, lanciata nel 1964. Il suo status internazionale è stato riconosciuto dall’International Yacht Racing Union, poi ISAF e ora World Sailing. Il 420 è stata la barca scelta per i primissimi Campionati Mondiali Giovanili ISAF, tenutisi ad Angelholm, in Svezia, nel 1971.

50 anni fa esatti dal Mondiale di Sanremo.

Info mail 420worldchampionships2021@gmail.com

Com. Stam.

No regattas for the last day of the 420 World Championship. The rankings confirm the victory of the American crews in the Open, Women’s, and U17 Open categories. Spain receives the Francis Mouvet trophy



The World Championship of the 420 Class ended today in the waters of Arma di Taggia and was organized by the Yacht Club Sanremo with the support of the title sponsor Frecciarossa. Despite a day in which the wind was the great absence, satisfaction from the organizers and participants who returned home after 10 races (9 for the female category) and a crowded World Class which saw 422 athletes representing 20 nations. Nothing was done at sea today, with the Race Committee waiting until 3:30 pm in the hope of being able to give at least one race, but then sending the crews back to shore and thus confirming the yesterday’s rankings. These see 3 world titles out of 3 assigned to the very strong US crews who stopped what, initially, seemed a championship reserved for the Spaniards. These are the final results of the 420 Frecciarossa World Championships:

OPEN

1. Tommy Sitzmann – Luke Woodworth – USA

2. Ange Delerce – Timothee Rossi – FRA

3. Alberto Morales – Miguel Bethencourt – ESP

Women

1. Vanessa Lahrkamp – Katrin McNamara – USA

2. Neus Ballester – Andrea Perello – ESP

3. Apolline Benoit – Ambre Monnier – FRA

U 17 Open

1. Freddie Parkin – Thomas Whidden – USA

2. Maria Perello – Marta Cardona – ESP

3. Marc Mesquida – Ramòn Jaume – ESP



Spain was awarded the Francis Mouvet Trophy for the nation that obtained the three best places for each group.

Here are the complete rankings.

All information about the regatta on the event website, here

The nations represented

Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, England, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, and the USA.



The 420

The 420 was designed by Christian Maury, in response to a specification drawn up by Aristide Lehoerrff and Pierre Latxague, sailing instructors at the Socoa sailing school in Saint Jean de Luz – Ciboure in southwestern France. The project aimed to meet the need for a high-performance training boat. Originally designed for experienced sailors looking to improve their racing skills, it was soon realized that this boat suited a wide variety of crew weights and abilities well. The Class developed rapidly in France, being adopted nationally as a propaedeutic hull for the Olympic 470 class, launched in 1964. Its international status has been recognized by the International Yacht Racing Union, then ISAF, and now World Sailing. The 420 was the boat chosen for the very first ISAF World Youth Championships, held in Angelholm, Sweden, in 1971.

50 years ago exactly from the 2021 Frecciarossa Sanremo World Championships.



Info mail 420worldchampionships2021@gmail.com