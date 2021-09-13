GióMARCONI presenta THE SOFT SPOT Nathalie Djurberg e Hans Berg dal 16 settembre al 18 dicembre 2021 Opening: mercoledì 15 settembre 2021 GióMARCONI Via Tadino, 20 – Milano

Gió Marconi è lieto di annunciare The Soft Spot, la quarta personale di Nathalie Djurberg e Hans Berg in galleria. Attraverso video in stop-motion, suoni, sculture e installazioni su larga scala, Djurberg & Berg creano storie che indagano temi quali sessualità, lussuria, sottomissione, paura, perdita, gelosia, sfruttamento e avidità.

Gli artisti sviluppano una narrazione che è allo stesso tempo comica e seducente, erotica e violenta e che spesso allude all’assurdo. Le loro opere surreali e cariche psicologicamente hanno sempre a che fare con desideri umani e animaleschi.

Gli artisti, che collaborano da più di dieci anni, lavorano in modo completamente intuitivo, ciascuno con il proprio mezzo, senza una sceneggiatura scritta, uno storyboard o una trama predeterminata. Djurberg ha sviluppato uno stile distintivo di cinema in cui produce ambienti elaborati e pupazzi di argilla, plastilina, filo di ferro e foam. Il musicista e compositore Berg si occupa della musica, produce il suono atmosferico e aggiunge musica ipnotica alle animazioni di Djurberg.

La combinazione di mondi pittorici suggestivi, scultura e suono è il marchio di fabbrica del duo svedese.

INFORMAZIONI

Gió Marconi

Via Tadino 20

20124 Milano

T. +39 02 29404373

E. info@giomarconi.com

www.giomarconi.com

GióMARCONI presents THE SOFT SPOT Nathalie Djurberg & Hans Berg form Semptember 16th to December 18th 2021 Opening: Wednesday September 15th 2021 GióMARCONI Via Tadino, 20 – Milan

Gió Marconi is very pleased to announce The Soft Spot, Nathalie Djurberg & Hans Berg’s fourth solo exhibition at the gallery.

Through stop-motion video, sound, sculpture and large-scale installations, Djurberg & Berg create stories that investigate themes of sexuality, lust, submission, fear, loss, jealousy, exploitation and greed.

The artists develop narratives that are at once comical and seductive, erotic and violent and that frequently hint at the absurd. Their surreal, psychologically charged works always deal with human and animalistic desires.

Having collaborated for over a decade, the artists work completely intuitively each in their own medium, without a prewritten script, storyboard or a predetermined plot: Djurberg has developed a distinctive style of filmmaking where she produces elaborate environments and puppets out of clay, plasticene, wire and foam while the musician and composer Berg is in charge of the music. He produces the atmospheric sound and adds the hypnotic music to Djurberg’s animations.

The combination of suggestive pictorial worlds, sculpture and particular sound is the Swedish duo’s trademark.

INFO

Gió Marconi

Via Tadino 20

20124 Milan

T. +39 02 29404373

E. info@giomarconi.com

www.giomarconi.com

