La Palma (Canarie), geologi italiani e spagnoli per costruire un modello di protezione civile europea più efficiente ed efficace

Dal 5 al 9 novembre i geologi della Fondazione Centro Studi del Consiglio Nazionale dei Geologi sull’isola di La Palma, alle Canarie, per osservare l’attività del vulcano Cumbre Vieja, dove è in corso un’eruzione dallo scorso 19 settembre e che, secondo gli scienziati, potrebbe andare avanti ancora a lungo.

Gli obiettivi della missione italo-spagnola sono stati quelli di valutare le conseguenze dell’eruzione sull’intero sistema antropico e ambientale, di condividere metodologie di azione, buone pratiche ed esperienze per la gestione dei rischi geologici e proporre un piano di azioni comuni da svolgere in collaborazione con la Federazione Europea dei Geologi.

Alla delegazione hanno preso parte Lorenzo Benedetto, Domenico Angelone e Carlo Cassaniti, rispettivamente Presidente, Tesoriere e Consigliere di Amministrazione della Fondazione Centro Studi del Consiglio Nazionale dei Geologi, Carlos Carcia Royo vicepresidente dell’ICOG (Illustre Collegio Ufficiale dei Geologi spagnoli) nonché presidente dell’ l’ ONG “Geologos del Mundo” e del segretario della stessa organizzazione Luis Granadino, sotto l’egida della Federazione Europea dei Geologi (EFG) presente con il segretario generale Gabriele Ponzoni.

Insieme alla protezione civile spagnola sono stati visitati i luoghi interessati da attività vulcanica, colate laviche, attività stromboliana e fontane di lava e si sono tenuti incontri congiunti presso il posto di comando avanzato (PMA): in particolare sono stati visitati quattro siti localizzati lungo il fianco destro della colata lavica, a partire dall’area sommitale e proseguendo verso valle fino all’estremità del lobo della colata di lava situato a ridosso del mare.

“Nel corso dell’incontro – dichiara Lorenzo Benedetto – sono emerse le esperienze italiane in tema di rischio vulcanico connesse alla gestione della fase di prevenzione, di quella in corso di evento ed infine della pianificazione finalizzata alla ricostruzione. Su quest’ultimo tema abbiamo sottolineato la necessità di approfondire le conoscenze degli altri rischi connessi (sismico, idro-geologico e ambientale), per addivenire ad un livello conoscitivo che possa garantire una pianificazione che abbia come priorità la sicurezza della popolazione e la sostenibilità ambientale, con l’auspicio di poter continuare questo tipo di esperienze, anche per altre tipologie di rischi e nella speranza di dare un piccolo contributo alla costruzione dal basso di un modello di protezione civile europea più partecipato e consapevole e dunque più efficiente ed efficace”.

Il gruppo di lavoro ha incontrato presso il Posto di Mando Avanzado (Direzione di comando dell’emergenza) in località El Paso, i referenti delle varie componenti tecnico-scientifiche impegnate nella gestione delle emergenze. Durante i colloqui sono stati delineati gli scenari della crisi vulcanica in corso e i danni riportati al sistema antropico-ambientale con circa 2200 edifici residenziali e turistici completamente distrutti e numerosissime aziende agricole chiuse, 7000 persone sfollate e 1.200 ettari ricoperti dalla lava.

“L’illustre Collegio Ufficiale dei Geologi ICOG e l’ONG Geologos Del Mundo, apprezzano molto il prezioso aiuto dei nostri colleghi italiani in questa situazione che richiede assistenza tecnica umanitaria e qualificata per svolgere i lavori di ricostruzione dichiara Carlos Garcia Royo – la loro sensibilità e disponibilità nel presentare le attività, la forma e le modalità di prevenzione di questi eventi, ha dimostrato grande esperienza maturata nella quotidiana gestione dei rischi in Italia” a cui si associa il segretario di Geologos dos Mundo Luis Granadino: “è stata una esperienza straordinaria quella di aver potuto condividere con i colleghi italiani questi momenti così drammatici, che vedono da un lato la grande forza della natura e dall’altra la disperazione di chi ha perso tutto, la propria casa, il proprio lavoro e la propria serenità”.

I geologi italiani hanno presentato il caso dell’Etna e la conseguente necessità della mappatura e dello studio del sottosuolo nella gestione del rischio vulcanico. Sono stati inoltre visitati e tenuti incontri con il municipio di Tazacorte, la società Gesplan, incaricata della ricostruzione per la comunità autonoma delle Isole Canarie, e si è tenuto un incontro molto importante con la presidenza della Federazione degli affari di La Palma.

Della missione italo spagnola parla anche Carlo Cassaniti, sottolineando come “la missione internazionale a La Palma ha certamente arricchito la conoscenza tecnico-scientifica sul rischio vulcanico ed in particolar modo sull’impatto che tali eventi naturali possono avere sulla popolazione e sul territorio. Aver avuto la possibilità di partecipare alle attività di gestione dell’emergenza (PEVOLCA) rappresenta un punto di partenza per una cooperazione con le autorità Canarie, le quali hanno valutato positivamente l’approccio multidisciplinare che la delegazione italiana ha presentato durante l’incontro tenuto presso il Posto di comando avanzato (PMA), evidenziando altresì come sia importante aver potuto condividere l’esperienza delle procedure di protezione civile sviluppate sull’Etna, un sistema vulcanico molto simile al Cumbra Vieja nei prodotti eruttivi anche se ubicato in un contesto geodinamico completamente diverso”.

La necessità di una pianificazione degli scenari di rischio è stato quindi il focus degli incontri tecnici avutisi con le autorità di protezione civile e governative spagnole, senza tralasciare le esperienze italiane in materia di rischio sismico e condizione limite dell’emergenza: “l’interesse suscitato dai nostri interventi – ha infatti dichiarato Domenico Angelone – mostra da un lato come la cooperazione internazionale sia necessaria sia in caso di calamità che in fase di prevenzione, dall’altro come le ultime crisi sismiche italiane abbiano imposto al nostro Paese un improvviso balzo in avanti in termini di microzonazione sismica e di piani di protezione civile, fermo restando che abbiamo molto ancora da imparare per giungere ad un livello di prevenzione soddisfacente”.

Compiacimento è stato manifestato anche da parte del segretario della Federazione europea Gabriele Ponzoni che evidenzia come “la missione compiuta presso l’isola di Palma su esplicita richiesta dei colleghi geologi spagnoli (professionisti ed afferenti alla EFG European Federation of Geologists), fa emergere in modo molto netto la necessità di integrazione tra le varie eccellenze europee in ambito di prevenzione, valutazione e gestione delle calamità naturali ed i relativi rischi. Infatti il confronto avvenuto tra i colleghi italo-spagnoli ha permesso di valorizzare l’esperienza italiana e le relative competenze, a fronte di un incremento della sicurezza del territorio”.

Tutto ciò converge inevitabilmente su un approccio comune ed integrato (ovviamente futuro) di una protezione civile europea che coinvolga in modo sempre più operativo anche i geologi professionisti detentori spesso di un’esperienza storica di quella porzione di territorio interessata dalla calamità nonché di capacità tecniche di analisi utili alle valutazioni in fase emergenziale e post emergenza. La Federazione Europea EFG è impegnata in questo sforzo supportando tutte le richieste provenienti dai vari paesi nonché alle specifiche necessità che possano emergere a fronte delle sfide sempre più stringenti che i tempi moderni ci impongono.

La Palma (Canary), Italian and Spanish geologists to build a more efficient and effective european civil protection model

From 5 to 9 November the geologists of the Study Center Foundation of the National Council of Geologists on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, to observe the activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, where an eruption has been underway since last September 19 and which, according to scientists, it could go on for a long time yet.

The objectives of the Italian-Spanish mission were to evaluate the consequences of the eruption on the entire anthropic and environmental system, to share methodologies of action, good practices and experiences for the management of geological risks and to propose a plan of common actions to be carried out. in collaboration with the European Federation of Geologists.

The delegation was attended by Lorenzo Benedetto, Domenico Angelone and Carlo Cassaniti, respectively President, Treasurer and Board Member of the Study Center Foundation of the National Council of Geologists, Carlos Carcia Royo vice president of ICOG (Distinguished Official College of Spanish Geologists) as well as president of the 'the NGO “Geologos del Mundo” and the secretary of the same organization Luis Granadino, under the aegis of the European Federation of Geologists (EFG) present with the general secretary Gabriele Ponzoni.

Together with the Spanish civil protection, the places affected by volcanic activity, lava flows, Strombolian activity and lava fountains were visited and joint meetings were held at the advanced command post (PMA): in particular, four sites located along the right flank of the lava flow, starting from the summit area and continuing towards the valley to the end of the lobe of the lava flow located close to the sea.

"During the meeting - declared Lorenzo Benedetto - the Italian experiences on the subject of volcanic risk emerged in connection with the management of the prevention phase, the one underway and finally the planning aimed at reconstruction. On this last issue we have emphasized the need to deepen the knowledge of the other connected risks (seismic, hydro-geological and environmental), in order to reach a cognitive level that can guarantee planning that has the safety of the population and environmental sustainability as a priority. , with the hope of being able to continue this type of experience, also for other types of risks and in the hope of making a small contribution to the construction from below of a European civil protection model that is more participatory and aware and therefore more efficient and effective ".

The working group met the representatives of the various technical-scientific components involved in emergency management at the Mando Avanzado post (Emergency Command Directorate) in El Paso. During the talks, the scenarios of the current volcanic crisis and the damage reported to the anthropic-environmental system were outlined with about 2200 completely destroyed residential and tourist buildings and numerous closed farms, 7000 displaced people and 1,200 hectares covered by lava.

"The illustrious Official College of Geologists ICOG and the NGO Geologos Del Mundo, greatly appreciate the precious help of our Italian colleagues in this situation that requires humanitarian and qualified technical assistance to carry out the reconstruction work, declares Carlos Garcia Royo - their sensitivity and willingness to present the activities, the form and methods of prevention of these events, has shown great experience gained in the daily management of risks in Italy "which is associated with the secretary of Geologos dos Mundo Luis Granadino:" it was an extraordinary experience that of having been able to share these dramatic moments with Italian colleagues, which see on the one hand the great strength of nature and on the other the desperation of those who have lost everything, their home, their work and their serenity ".

The Italian geologists presented the case of Etna and the consequent need for the mapping and study of the subsoil in the management of volcanic risk. In addition, meetings were visited and held with the municipality of Tazacorte, the Gesplan company, in charge of reconstruction for the autonomous community of the Canary Islands, and a very important meeting was held with the presidency of the La Palma Business Federation.

Carlo Cassaniti also talks about the Italian-Spanish mission, underlining how “the international mission in La Palma has certainly enriched the technical-scientific knowledge on volcanic risk and in particular on the impact that such natural events can have on the population and on the territory. Having had the opportunity to participate in emergency management activities (PEVOLCA) represents a starting point for cooperation with the Canary authorities, which have positively assessed the multidisciplinary approach that the Italian delegation presented during the meeting held at the Advanced Command Post (PMA), also highlighting how important it is to have been able to share the experience of the civil protection procedures developed on Etna, a volcanic system very similar to the Cumbra Vieja in eruptive products even if located in a completely different geodynamic context ".

The need for planning risk scenarios was therefore the focus of the technical meetings held with the Spanish civil protection and government authorities, without neglecting the Italian experiences in the field of seismic risk and the limit condition of the emergency: "the interest aroused from our interventions - declared Domenico Angelone - shows on the one hand how international cooperation is necessary both in the event of a disaster and in the prevention phase, on the other hand how the latest Italian seismic crises have forced our country to make a sudden leap forward in terms of seismic microzonation and civil protection plans, it being understood that we still have a lot to learn to reach a satisfactory level of prevention ".

Complacency was also expressed by the secretary of the European Federation Gabriele Ponzoni who highlights how "the mission carried out on the island of Palma at the explicit request of fellow Spanish geologists (professionals and members of the EFG European Federation of Geologists), brings out in a way the need for integration between the various European excellences in the field of prevention, assessment and management of natural disasters and the related risks is very clear. In fact, the confrontation that took place between the Italian-Spanish colleagues made it possible to enhance the Italian experience and related skills, in the face of an increase in the safety of the territory".

All this inevitably converges on a common and integrated approach (obviously future) of a European civil protection that involves in an increasingly operational way also the professional geologists who often have historical experience of that portion of the territory affected by the disaster as well as technical skills to analyzes useful for assessments in the emergency and post-emergency phases. The European Federation EFG is committed to this effort by supporting all the requests coming from the various countries as well as the specific needs that may emerge in the face of the increasingly stringent challenges that modern times impose on us.

