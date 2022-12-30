Ufficiale l’assegnazione all’Italia del Campionato Mondiale Giovanile 2024

La Federazione Italiana Vela comunica che il Campionato Mondiale Giovanile 2024 è stato assegnato all’Italia. La manifestazione, che per la prima volta si disputerà nel nostro Paese, rappresenta l’evento più importante – dopo l’Olimpiade – per World Sailing.

Grande soddisfazione da parte del Presidente Francesco Ettorre, di tutto il Consiglio Federale e del Comitato Organizzatore per un risultato che certifica il posizionamento in costante ascesa da parte della Federazione Vela nei rapporti internazionali, che, in questa occasione, si è tradotto in una assegnazione di grande prestigio.

Sede dei Mondiali sarà l’alto Lago di Garda che diventerà teatro naturale di uno spettacolo senza precedenti dal 13 al 20 luglio 2024, con oltre 900 presenze tra atleti in gara e tecnici, e 11 discipline giovanili impegnate: saranno presenti le flotte maschili e femminili delle classi 29er, 420, ILCA6, Nacra15, Formula Kite e Windsurf Youth iQFOiL.

Il Comitato Organizzatore sarà composto da: Fraglia della Vela Riva, Lega Navale Italiana Riva del Garda, Circolo Vela Arco, Circolo Surf Torbole, Circolo Vela Torbole, Fraglia Vela Malcesine.

Andrea Abodi (Ministro per lo Sport e i Giovani): ”L’assegnazione all’Italia dei Campionati Mondiali Giovanili 2024 è un attestato di fiducia e un prestigioso riconoscimento dato alla Federazione Italiana Vela e al Presidente Ettorre dalla Federazione Internazionale. La manifestazione punterà un riflettore molto importante sul movimento velico italiano, non solo perché sarà la prima volta che la competizione si svolgerà in acque italiane, ma anche perché avverrà nell’anno olimpico e paralimpico, forti dei risultati di Tokyo2020, rappresentando un grande stimolo per le giovani e i giovani azzurri che parteciperanno e si faranno certamente valere. Un banco di prova dei valori tecnici, come hanno dimostrato tanti grandi nomi di questo sport che sono passati proprio dalla rassegna iridata. Un plauso, quindi, va al Presidente Ettorre e alla sua squadra per il lavoro che sta svolgendo per promuovere e diffondere le meravigliose discipline veliche. Ai Mondiali Giovanili 2024 il Ministero per lo Sport e i Giovani garantirà il meritato sostegno affinché il tutto possa compiersi con il massimo successo e garantire le opportune e positive eredità.”

Giovanni Malagò (Presidente CONI): “La storica assegnazione dei Mondiali Giovanili del 2024 all’Italia premia la statura e la credibilità della vela tricolore nel panorama internazionale, gratificando l’operato e la gestione della Federazione presieduta da Francesco Ettorre. Il Lago di Garda diventerà teatro di uno spettacolo senza precedenti, spot formidabile per tutto il movimento. Siamo orgogliosi di questo grande successo istituzionale che conferisce prestigio al Paese grazie alla forza dello sport e diventa volano di importanti ricadute benefiche”.

Francesco Ettorre (Presidente FIV): “Per me e per tutta la Federazione Italiana Vela è motivo di grandissima soddisfazione poter organizzare per la prima volta in Italia i Campionati del Mondo Giovanili; rappresenta un riconoscimento a livello internazionale del lavoro svolto sino a oggi. Per questa opportunità, che definisco una tappa di crescita della nostra Federazione, ringrazio in primis il presidente di WS Quanhai Li; il Governo che, nella persona del Ministro Andrea Abodi, dimostra sempre grandissima sensibilità e concretezza; il CONI e il Presidente Giovanni Malagò che sento sempre particolarmente vicino; il Presidente Vito Cozzoli di Sport e Salute. Un particolare ringraziamento per Walter Cavallucci Council Member di WS, che, ancora una volta, si è dimostrato prezioso nel tessere i rapporti a livello internazionale. Con piacere ringrazio i Circoli che compongono il Comitato Organizzatore, solo grazie a loro è possibile riuscire a far vivere eventi di questa portata sul territorio italiano. Il 2024 sarà un anno particolarmente intenso, ma queste sono sfide stimolanti per chi fa dello Sport il proprio modello.”

Walter Cavallucci (World Sailing Council Member): “È con molta soddisfazione che apprendiamo dell’assegnazione per il 2024 del campionato mondiale giovanile da parte della Federazione Internazionale della vela (World Sailing). Si tratta dell’evento più importante dopo l’Olimpiade per World Sailing: un progetto fortemente voluto dal presidente Ettorre, al quale abbiamo lavorato per mesi. Voglio ringraziare tutti coloro che hanno contribuito al raggiungimento dell’obiettivo in modo particolare alla pattuglia dei delegati italiani che fanno parte dei comitati World Sailing. Grazie anche ai tanti amici stranieri che ci hanno supportato. Questa assegnazione ci rende particolarmente orgogliosi per il riconoscimento del grande lavoro che la nostra Federazione svolge da sempre nell’attività giovanile”.

Alessandra Sensini (Direttore Tecnico Giovanile FIV): “Una splendida notizia che i 53° Youth Sailing World Championships si terranno in Italia. Per la prima volta nella storia l’evento più importante della vela giovanile U19 sarà a casa nostra. Come Direttore Giovanile Nazionale non posso che essere contentissima di questa splendida notizia. Da sempre questi campionati hanno visto crescere giovani atleti che poi sono diventati dei veri campioni, in alcuni casi anche leggende. Personalmente ho partecipato a questi campionati tre volte nella mia carriera arrivando terza in due edizioni. Per i nostri U19, averlo in Italia, è una grande opportunità e sono sicura che la selezione si farà dura. E’ un impegno grosso per la Federazione, un grande Challenge!”

Youth World Championships official assignation to Italy 2024

Italian Sailing Federation shall inform that the Youth World Championships 2024 has been assigned to Italy.

The event, which it will be competed for the very first time in our Country, represents for World Sailing the most important highlight after the Olympics.

Great satisfaction by the President Francesco Ettorre, The Federal Council and the Organizing Committee for this results which states the increasing placement of Italian Sailing Federation in the International relations that in this occasion, is reflected in a very prestigious assignment.

Site of the World Championships will be Alto Lago di Garda which will become the natural theatre for an unprecedent spectacle from the 13th to the 20th of July 2024 with more than 900 appearances between competing athletes and technical officers for 11 youth disciplines involved, that counts the male and female fleets for the classes 29er, 420, ILCA6, Nacra 15, Formula Kite and Windsurf Youth iQFoil.

The Organizing Committee is composed by: Fraglia della Vela Riva, Lega Navale Italiana Riva del Garda, Circolo Vela Arco, Circolo Surf Torbole, Circolo Vela Torbole, Fraglia Vela Malcesine.

Andrea Abodi (Minister for Sport and Youth): “The assignment of the 2024 Youth Sailing World Championships to Italy is a certificate of trust and a prestigious recognition given to the Italian Sailing Federation and to President Ettorre by World Sailing. The event will turn the spotlight on the Italian sailing movement, not only because it will be the first time that the competition will take place in Italian waters, but also because it will take place during the Olympic and Paralympic year, strengthened by the results of Tokyo 2020. It will also represent a great stimulus for the young Italian men and women who will participate and will certainly assert themselves. A testing ground for technical values, as demonstrated by many big names in this sport who have passed through the Youth Sailing World Championships. Therefore, applause goes to President Ettorre and his team for the work they are doing to promote and spread all the wonderful sailing disciplines. At the 2024 Youth Sailing World Championships, the Ministry for Sport and Youth will guarantee the well-deserved support so that everything can be accomplished with maximum success and ensure an appropriate and positive legacy.”

Giovanni Malagò (CONI President) “the historical Youth World Championships 2024 allocation to Italy reward the stature and the credibility of the Tricolor Sailing in the International scene, gratifying the Federation’s work together with the Francesco Ettorre managing. The Lago di Garda will host a magnificent spectacle, a terrific spot for whole the movement. We are proud for this big institutional success which gives prestige to the Country through the power of the Sport which became driving force for important beneficial effects.”

Francesco Ettorre (FIV President): “for me and the entire Italian Sailing Federation is reason of huge satisfaction have the chance to organize, for the first time in Italy, the Youth World Championship; it represents an International recognition for the work carried out so far. For this opportunity, which I define a growing step of our Federation, I wish to thank first of all the WS President Quanhai Li; the Government, in the person of the Minister Andrea Abodi, which shows always great sensibility and substance; the CONI and the President Giovanni Malagò which I feel even more enphatetic; the Sport e Salute’s President Vito Cozzoli. A special thanks to the Council Member of WS Walter Cavallucci, who, once again, has proven his value in building International relationships. With pleasure I thank all the clubs composing the Organizing Committee because only thanks to them is possible succeed in bringing to life such high value events on the Italian territory. The 2024 will be an intense year but those are the challenges for whom make Sports its model.”

Walter Cavallucci (World Sailing Council Membre) “with great satisfaction we learn the 2024 assignation of Youth World Championships by World Sailing. It is the most important event – after Olympics – for World Sailing: a strongly wanted project by the President Ettorre, on which we worked for months. I wish to thank everyone who have contributed to the achievement of this goal, particularly the Italian delegates team which are part of World Sailing committees. Thanks to the many friends from abroad who have supported us. This assignment make us proud for the recognition of the great commitment our Federation always plays in youth activities.”

Alessandra Sensini (FIV Youth Technical Director) “is a terrific news that the 53rd Youth Sailing World Championships will be held in Italy. For the first time in the history the most important Youth Sailing U19 event will be at ours. As Youth Technical Director I can’t be more happy about this wonderful news. Always this championships have seen growing young athletes who became true champions, in some occasion even legends. Personally I participated three times in my career to this championships reaching the 3rd place in two editions. For ours U19 having this event in Italy is an huge opportunity and I am sure that the selection it will gets tough. Is a big challenge for the Federation!”

