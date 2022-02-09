Volontario-stagista in Germania

Il nostro partner tedesco Open Houses è in cerca di un giovane interessato/a a ad una esperienza di stagista come coodinatore/facilitatore di campi di volontariato da giugno ad ottobre 2022.

Richieste competenze nella leadeship e conoscenza della lingua tedesca.

Può essere richiesta la conoscenza o la partecipazione pregressa ai campi di volontariato.

La selezione è gestita direttamente dalla associazione tedesca. E’ possibile candidarsi inviando il proprio CV all’indirizzo info@campidivolontariato.net, poi noi lo trasmetteremo al nostro partner, che convocherà per un’intervista telefonica coloro il cui curriculum sarà valutato positivamente.

Riportiamo di seguito in lingua inglese, i dettagli della richiesta

Open Houses – Germany. Open position for a volunteer / intern to take over the placement as permanent Camp Leader at Lohra Castle for the duration of the 2022 season (June – October). The volunteer will receive an allowance of 200 euro per workcamp led, each workcamp lasting for 2 weeks beginning in June and ending in October (approx. 400 euro monthly). The placement can be recognized as an internship for the purposes the volunteer needs, and a letter certifying their work as well as developed skills will be provided at the end of the season.

The requirements for this position are:

Enthusiastic about volunteering work

Good leadership skills

Good organizational skills and responsible behavior

Fluent in English language

Knowledge of German language will be an advantage / preferred

Valid drivers license (for outside EU – drivers license is valid for six months after entering the EU

if the previous 6 months were spent at country of residence outside EU)

Age between 22 and 34 years

The position is one of responsibility and as a part of the team, the permanent camp leader will work in closely with the incoming coordinator of the programme and together be in charge of the success of the workamps taking place in Lohra Castle.

