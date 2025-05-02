Voynich Manuscript Flora Mostra personale di Klára Sedlo A cura di Anna Isopo con la collaborazione di Martina Scavone

Sabato 3 maggio 2025 alle ore 18:00 si inaugura presso la Galleria della Biblioteca Angelica la mostra personale di Klára Sedlo, che per la prima volta presenta a Roma il progetto ispirato al manoscritto Voynich.

Definito “il libro più misterioso del mondo” il manoscritto Voynich è un codice illustrato risalente al XV secolo, redatto con un sistema di scrittura ancora indecifrato e corredato da immagini di piante che non trovano riscontro con elementi vegetali rintracciabili in natura. Partendo proprio da tali illustrazioni, Klára Sedlo diviene artefice di una straordinaria serie di dipinti in cui, con precisione scientifica e rigore nell’uso della tecnica, l’artista riproduce fiori, foglie, piccoli arbusti e nature morte, rilette in chiave moderna e alla luce di quell’ascendente che l’onirico esercita nella sua produzione.

La genesi del progetto è ancora in corso: attualmente la serie si compone di circa 80 dipinti, ma è destinata a crescere nel futuro prossimo sino a comprendere le quasi 150 illustrazioni vegetali divulgate dal manoscritto Voynich, oggi conservato presso la Biblioteca di Libri Rari e Manoscritti Beinecke dell’Università di Yale (Stati Uniti), ma scoperto per la prima volta in Italia, presso il collegio gesuita di Villa Mondragone (Frascati). Degno di nota e particolarmente significativo, quindi, a distanza di secoli, il ritorno virtuale della parte illustrata del manoscritto nel paese in cui tutto ebbe inizio.

Classe 1993, Klára Sedlo è una giovane artista originaria della Repubblica Ceca. Le piace esplorare e rappresentare la sfera psicologica con l’aggiunta di elementi della cultura pop, riferimenti al mondo kitsch e dell’horror, che vengono integrati in modo giocoso ed ironico. Ha partecipato a diverse mostre sia in Repubblica Ceca che all’estero (USA, Gran Bretagna, Italia, Germania, fra le altre) e le sue opere compaiono in varie collezioni negli Stati Uniti, in Europa, Giappone e Australia.

VOYNICH MANUSCRIPT FLORA

Mostra personale di Klára Sedlo

A cura di Anna Isopo con la collaborazione di Martina Scavone

Galleria della Biblioteca Angelica – Via di S. Agostino, 11 | Roma

Dal 3 al 10 maggio 2025

Inaugurazione: sabato 3 maggio ore 18:00

Ingresso libero

Orari: dal Lunedì al Sabato dalle ore 11.00 alle ore 13.00 e dalle ore 15.00 alle ore 19.00 | Chiuso la domenica

Info: info@arteborgo.it | 345.22.28.110

Com. Stam. + foto

VOYNICH MANUSCRIPT FLORA

Solo exhibition by Klára Sedlo

Curated by Anna Isopo with the collaboration of Martina Scavone

On Saturday 3 May 2025 at 6:00 pm, the personal exhibition of Klára Sedlo will be inaugurated at the Gallery of the Angelica Library, where the artist will present for the first time in Rome the project inspired by the Voynich manuscript.

Defined as “the most mysterious book on Earth”, the Voynich manuscript is an illustrated codex from the early 15th century, hand-written in an unknown script that is still undeciphered and accompanied by images of plants that have no correspondence with elements found in nature. Starting precisely from these illustrations, Klára Sedlo becomes the author of an extraordinary series of paintings in which, with scientific precision and a skilled technique, the artist reproduces flowers, leaves, small shrubs and still life, reinterpreting them in a modern key and in the light of the influence that the dreamlike sphere exerts in her production.

The genesis of the project is still ongoing: the series currently consists of roughly 80 paintings but it is destined to grow in the near future to include the almost 150 plant illustrations disclosed by the Voynich manuscript, today kept at the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Yale University (United States) but firstly discovered in Italy, at the Jesuit college of Villa Mondragone (Frascati). Therefore, this exhibition also marks the return, after centuries, of the illustrated part of the manuscript to the country where it all began.

Klára Sedlo (*1993) is a distinctive young art generation artist in Czechia. She enjoys exploring and depicting psychological conditions, also including elements of pop culture, kitsch, or classic horrors and humor. Her exhibitions take place in Czechia and abroad (USA, Great Britain, Italy and Germany, among the others). Her work can also be seen in collections in the US, Europe, Japan, and Australia.

VOYNICH MANUSCRIPT FLORA

Solo exhibition by Klára Sedlo

Curated by Anna Isopo with the collaboration of Martina Scavone

Gallery of the Angelica Library – Via di S. Agostino, 11 | Rome

From 3 to 10 May 2025

Vernissage: Saturday 3 May at 6:00 pm

Free entry

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm | Closed on Sunday

Info: info@arteborgo.it | 345.22.28.110

Com. Stam. + foto