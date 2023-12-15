Youth Sailing World Championships day5: Buzios si tinge d’Azzurro. 6 medaglie!

Ultimo giorno di regate a Buzios e raccolta, copiosa, di medaglie per gli atleti azzurri che hanno reso indimenticabile questi Youth Sailing World Championships carioca: ieri una medaglia d’oro e oggi altre cinque (un oro, tre argenti e un bronzo).

Si parte con l’oro nell’ILCA 6 M di Mattia Cesana bravo a concludere nel migliore dei modi una settimana impegnativa. Emma Mattivi nella categoria femminile raccoglie l’argento controllando nell’ultima regata gli attacchi dell’irlandese che la insidiava al secondo posto. Argento anche per il 29er M/Mix con Alex Demurtas e Giovanni Santi che coronano un ottimo mondiale. Stessa posizione per Leonardo Tomasini nella classe iQFOiL M che chiude blindando il secondo posto.

Terzo gradino del podio per Riccardo Pianosi nella classe Kite M bravo a sapersi confermare ai vertici di una classe in grande evoluzione; oggi per loro non si sono svolte le prove.

Ieri si erano laureati con un giorno di anticipo campioni del Mondo Quan Cardi e Mattia Tognocchi nel 420 M/Mix.

Sito Ufficiale: https://worldsailingywc.org/

Francesco Ettorre: “Ieri abbiamo festeggiato la vittoria di un Mondiale giovanile 420 con un giorno di anticipo con grande emozione, sapendo che oggi ci saremmo giocati le nostre carte in tantissime altre classi. Siamo arrivati con una squadra giovanile davvero molto forte. Ma quello che conta non è come si arriva al Mondiale ma come lo si finisce. Abbiamo avuto un crescendo costante che dimostra come il lavoro svolto in preparazione di questo appuntamento abbia dato i propri frutti. I ragazzi hanno dimostrato bravura, carattere, concentrazione, fame: tutte prerogative che dovranno coltivare nel loro percorso di velisti per continuare a trovarsi ai vertici mondiali. Bravi tutti, a partire da Alessandra Sensini e i Tecnici Federali Chicco Caricato, Daniel Loperfido e Gigi Picciau, per passare ai tecnici di Circolo fondamentali nel percorso di crescita dei nostri atleti. Per l’Italia era un grande appuntamento perché prelude agli Youth Sailing World Championships 2024 che si svolgeranno sul Garda. Per noi un appuntamento che definisco storico e che ci vedrà impegnati alla realizzazione di un progetto mai realizzato in precedenza. Questa sera ritirerò la bandiera che verrà issata durante i mondiali che si svolgeranno in Italia. La Vela sa far vivere emozioni uniche. Si conclude un anno indimenticabile.”

Youth Sailing World Championships day5: Buzios turns Italian blue. 6 medals!

The last day of racing in Buzios brought a rich harvest of medals for the Italian athletes, making these Carioca Youth Sailing World Championships truly unforgettable: yesterday, one gold medal, and today, five more (one gold, three silvers, and one bronze).

The day started with gold in the ILCA 6 M for Mattia Cesana, skillfully concluding a challenging week.

Emma Mattivi secured the silver in the women’s category, carefully fending off the attacks of the Irish competitor who threatened her second-place position in the final race. Silver was also earned by the 29er M/Mix team with Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi, capping off an excellent world championship. The same standing for Leonardo Tomasini in the iQFOiL M class, securing the second position.

The third step of the podium goes to Riccardo Pianosi in the Kite M class, showcasing his consistency at the top of a rapidly evolving class; however, no races were held for them today.

Yesterday, Quan Cardi and Mattia Tognocchi had already clinched the title of 420 M/Mix World Champions with a day to spare.

Francesco Ettorre: “Yesterday, we celebrated the early victory in the 420 Youth World Championship with great emotion, knowing that today we would play our cards in many other classes. We came with a truly strong youth team. But what matters is not how you arrive at the World Championship but how you finish it. We had a constant crescendo that shows how the work done in preparation for this event has borne fruit. The athletes demonstrated skill, character, concentration, hunger – qualities they will need to cultivate in their sailing journey to continue being at the world’s forefront. Well done to everyone, starting from Alessandra Sensini and Federal Coaches Chicco Caricato, Daniel Loperfido, and Gigi Picciau, and moving on to the fundamental club coaches in the growth path of our athletes. For Italy, it was a significant event as it heralds the Youth Sailing World Championships 2024 to be held on Lake Garda. For us, it is a historic event that will see us engaged in a project never realized before. Tonight, I will receive the flag that will be raised during the world championships in Italy. Sailing knows how to provide unique emotions. An unforgettable year comes to an end.”

Italia Team:

iQFOiL M

Leonardo Tomasini – Circolo Surf Torbole

iQFOiL F

Carola Colasanto – Tognazzi Marine Village

29er M/Mix

Demurtas Alex – Santi Giovanni – FV Riva/SC Garda Salò

29er F

Bellomi Malika – Conti Beatrice – CV Arco

420 M/MIX

Cardi Quan Adriano – Tognocchi Mattia – CV Antignano

420 F

Maltese Emma – Urti Elena Sofia – CV Antignano

NACRA 15

Vargiu Alessandro – Vargiu Carolina – YC Cagliari

ILCA 6 M

Mattia Cesana – FV Riva

ILCA 6 F

Emma Mattivi – FV Riva

KITEFOIL M

Pianosi Riccardo – SVMM

Team Leader

Alessandra Sensini

Tecnici Federali

Gigi Picciau

Chicco Caricato

Daniel Loperfido

Com. Stam. + foto FIV