PUNTI DI VISTA a cura di Anna Isopo

PUNTI DI VISTA è la nuova mostra collettiva presentata presso Arte Borgo Gallery dal 30 dicembre 2023 all’ 11 gennaio 2024. La mostra mette a confronto opere di artisti internazionali attraverso vari linguaggi in cui l’interpretazione è espressa attraverso Punti Di Vista singolari e profondi.

Cinque artisti differenti per nazionalità dialogano tra pittura e scultura mettendo in risalto l’unicità dell’ispirazione. Una mostra in cui le opere presentate da Tatiana An, Antonio Esposito, Waltraud Gemein, Monika Kropshofer e Andrija Vuckovic intendono offrire allo spettatore la facoltà di individuare il proprio punto di vista senza rigorose condizioni.

a cura di Anna Isopo

Arte Borgo Gallery – Borgo Vittorio 25 – Roma

Dal 30 DICEMBRE 2023 AL 11 GENNAIO 2024

Ingresso libero

Orari: dal martedì al venerdì 11 – 19 | Lunedì, sabato e festivi chiuso

Info: info@arteborgo.it | 345.22.28.110

Curated by Anna Isopo



PUNTI DI VISTA (PONTS OF VIEW in English) is the new collective art show that will be on view at the Arte Borgo Gallery from December 30th, 2023 to January 11th, 2024. The exhibition compares works by international artists through various languages in which the interpretation is expressed through singular and profound Points of View. Five international artists dialogue through painting and sculpture, highlighting the uniqueness of inspiration. An exhibition in which the works by Tatiana An, Antonio Esposito, Waltraud Gemein, Monika Kropshofer and Andrija Vuckovic intend to offer the viewer the ability to identify their own point of view without rigorous conditions.

Curated by Anna Isopo

Arte Borgo Gallery – Borgo Vittorio, 25 – Rome

From 30 DECEMBER 2023 to 11 JANUARY 2024

Free admission

Opening hours: from Tuesday to Friday 11 – 19 | closed on Mondays, Saturdays and public holidays

Info: www.arteborgo.it | info@arteborgo.it | 345.22.28.110

