Youth Sailing World Championships: l’Italia conquista 6 medaglie e il Nations Trophy

Nell’ultimo giorno emozionante delle regate a Buzios, gli atleti azzurri hanno fatto incetta di medaglie, rendendo indimenticabile la loro partecipazione ai Youth Sailing World Championships.

Dopo la vittoria di ieri, che ha garantito una medaglia d’oro, oggi ne sono arrivate altre cinque, distribuite tra tre argenti e un bronzo e ciliegina finale della conquista del Nations Trophy 2023. Mancava all’Italia dal 2017 e questa vittoria consente agli azzurri di salire al secondo posto tra le nazioni che lo hanno vinto di più alle spalle della Francia.

La giornata ha preso il via con l’oro conquistato da Mattia Cesana nella categoria ILCA 6 M. Cesana ha dimostrato grande maestria nel concludere nel migliore dei modi una settimana impegnativa, portando a casa il massimo riconoscimento nella sua classe.

Nella categoria femminile, Emma Mattivi ha conquistato l’argento, gestendo con determinazione gli attacchi dell’irlandese nella regata finale, che cercava di insidiare il suo secondo posto. Ancora un argento è stato ottenuto nella classe 29er M/Mix da Alex Demurtas e Giovanni Santi, che hanno coronato un eccellente campionato mondiale. Stessa posizione di prestigio è stata raggiunta da Leonardo Tomasini nella classe iQFOiL M, consolidando il suo secondo posto complessivo.

Il terzo gradino del podio è stato conquistato da Riccardo Pianosi nella classe Kite M, dimostrandosi abile nel confermare la sua posizione di vertice in una classe in continua evoluzione. Tuttavia, oggi, non si sono svolte le prove per la sua categoria a causa delle condizioni atmosferiche.

Purtroppo scivola ai piedi del podio Carola Colasanto dopo una settimana disputata ai vertici della classifica iQFOiL F.

Va ricordato che con una giornata d’anticipo Quan Cardi e Mattia Tognocchi si erano già laureati campioni del mondo nel 420 M/Mix con un giorno di anticipo, aggiungendo un ulteriore trionfo alla squadra azzurra. La performance eccezionale di questi giovani talenti ha contribuito a consolidare la posizione dell’Italia come protagonista indiscussa ai Youth Sailing World Championships.

Francesco Ettorre: “Ieri abbiamo festeggiato la vittoria di un Mondiale giovanile 420 con un giorno di anticipo con grande emozione, sapendo che oggi ci saremmo giocati le nostre carte in tantissime altre classi. Siamo arrivati con una squadra giovanile davvero molto forte. Ma quello che conta non è come si arriva al Mondiale ma come lo si finisce. Abbiamo avuto un crescendo costante che dimostra come il lavoro svolto in preparazione di questo appuntamento abbia dato i propri frutti. I ragazzi hanno dimostrato bravura, carattere, concentrazione, fame: tutte prerogative che dovranno coltivare nel loro percorso di velisti per continuare a trovarsi ai vertici mondiali. Bravi tutti, a partire da Alessandra Sensini e i Tecnici Federali Chicco Caricato, Daniel Loperfido e Gigi Picciau, per passare ai tecnici di Circolo fondamentali nel percorso di crescita dei nostri atleti. Per l’Italia era un grande appuntamento perché prelude agli Youth Sailing World Championships 2024 che si svolgeranno sul Garda. Per noi un appuntamento che definisco storico e che ci vedrà impegnati alla realizzazione di un progetto mai realizzato in precedenza. Questa sera ritirerò la bandiera che verrà issata durante i mondiali che si svolgeranno in Italia. La Vela sa far vivere emozioni uniche. Si conclude un anno indimenticabile.”

Alessandra Sensini: “Che gioia! 6 medaglie e il Trofeo delle Nazioni—non potrei essere più felice! Sapevamo di avere atleti eccezionalmente forti nelle singole classi, ma è stato durante il collegiale a Civitavecchia due settimane fa che ho capito di avere di fronte una vera squadra, e questo ha fatto tutta la differenza. Ha dato a ognuno di loro la forza per affrontare un campionato mondiale diverso dagli altri. Si respirava determinazione, concentrazione e unità. Anche oggi, con condizioni di vento forte, le prime regate sono iniziate alle 9:30 e solo 420 maschile, 29er femminile e kite maschile non hanno disputato gare. Dopo l’oro di ieri di Cardi-Tognocchi, è arrivato quello di Mattia Cesana, che ha lottato come un leone e ha finalmente conquistato l’unico oro che gli mancava. Argento per De Murtas-Santi, hanno pagato il prezzo della prestazione del primo giorno quando non sono entrati in regata; altrimenti, avrebbero lottato per l’oro con i francesi. Argento per Emma Mattivi che si è esibita in tutte le condizioni e oggi ha dato una grande dimostrazione di carattere difendendo la sua posizione con vento molto forte. Argento per Leonardo Tomasini che ha guidato per tutta la settimana, ma negli ultimi due giorni di vento molto forte, il concorrente polacco ha mostrato una marcia in più. Infine bronzo per Riccardo Pianosi dopo una settimana solida di competizione contro il singaporiano (campione del mondo senior) e il cinese, con cui lotta costantemente nella flotta senior. Purtroppo, alcuni contrattempi, tra cui un guasto e una squalifica, lo hanno penalizzato.

Innanzitutto, voglio esprimere la mia gratitudine e congratularmi con i tecnici federali qui presenti: Chicco Caricato, Gigi Picciau e Daniel Loperfido. L’attenzione e il lavoro richiesti per questa trasferta non sono semplici, e l’esperienza di averla fatta per molte edizioni (da quando ricopro questo ruolo, ho avuto Caricato e Picciau sempre al mio fianco) è fondamentale per uscirne vincenti. La presenza del Presidente è stata un valore aggiunto. Vorrei ringraziare anche Paolo Benini, che ci ha supportato nella fase finale di avvicinamento alla squadra, lavorando sia sugli atleti che sui tecnici; i preparatori atletici del CONI Francesca Ambruoso, Andrea Di Castro e Andrea Cardone che supportano i nostri giovani talenti da 3 anni. Infine, i miei complimenti agli allenatori del Circolo degli atleti per l’incredibile lavoro svolto. Che successo straordinario per tutti noi!”

Mattia Cesana: “La competizione è stata estremamente impegnativa poiché ci siamo trovati ad affrontare condizioni meteorologiche molto variabili, passando da venti leggeri a forti. Non è stato affatto semplice, considerando la compatta flotta di partecipanti, tutti di alto livello; un attimo di distrazione poteva costare punti cruciali. Sono soddisfatto della mia performance, specialmente considerando come ho reagito dopo i primi due giorni non brillanti. La mia reazione è stata molto positiva, e spero di poter continuare così!”

Emma Mattivi: “Si è concluso oggi il campionato del mondo WS qui a Búzios in Brasile. Sono soddisfatta del risultato ottenuto anche se speravo di vincere, ma sicuramente una medaglia d’argento non è da buttare. Abbiamo avuto condizioni diverse tutti i giorni e il campionato si è concluso con due giorni di forte vento e onda, condizioni che mi hanno messo a dura prova. Ho dato il massimo ogni prova che ho fatto e ho lottato fino alla fine con le unghie e con i denti. Ringrazio la federazione che mi ha accompagnato in questo viaggio, ringrazio la Fraglia Vela Riva che mi ha supportato da casa e ringrazio tanto la mia famiglia, che ha sempre creduto in me! Grande fine stagione, ora inizia il 2024!”

Alex Demurtas: “sono stati cinque giorni di regata molto lunghi e con condizioni variabili, abbiamo avuto delle difficoltà il primo giorno di regate ma poi ci siamo ripresi alla grande, concludendo con un’ottima medaglia d’argento. Purtroppo lo scivolone del primo giorno non ci ha permesso di pensare ad una medaglia d’oro, ma siamo comunque contenti del nostro risultato perché ci abbiamo messo tutto il nostro impegno e le nostre capacità. È stato bello condividere questa esperienza con una squadra molto affiatata e unita, che ringrazio per averci sempre supportato così come ringrazio i tecnici che ci hanno accompagnato.”

Giovanni Santi: “É stato un campionato molto lungo e vario, abbiamo regatato con tutte le condizioni in una flotta di altissimo livello, purtroppo ci siamo persi qualche punto per strada soprattutto nella prima giornata di regata comunque siamo molto contenti della medaglia d’ argento che abbiamo ottenuto. Vorrei anche ringraziare tutta la squadra e i tecnici che ci hanno supportato e incoraggiato durante questa bellissima esperienza.”

Leonardi Tomasini: “È stata una regata molto intensa perché abbiamo svolto il massimo delle prove in programma. Sono contento di essere riuscito a difendermi bene in tutte le condizioni meteo, rimanendo costante nei risultati. Ringrazio i tecnici della Federazione per il supporto in regata e per aver creato un clima solidale tra tutto il team Italia”

Riccardo Pianosi: “Questa regata è stata particolarmente impegnativa, con un livello di competizione estremamente elevato, soprattutto tra i primi tre partecipanti, ovvero io, il cinese e il singaporiano, con i quali ci siamo sfidati fin dal primo giorno. Sono riuscito a mantenere il comando nella classifica alla fine della prima giornata, e anche nella seconda giornata le cose sono andate abbastanza bene. Tuttavia, ho incontrato alcune difficoltà nella terza giornata, dove purtroppo ho subito una rottura e ho affrontato una protesta che mi ha penalizzato. Oggi, nell’ultima giornata, le regate sono state annullate a causa del forte vento. È stata un’esperienza intensa e gratificante, soprattutto grazie al supporto di un team eccezionale. Quest’anno abbiamo formato davvero un gruppo coeso e sono soddisfatto dei risultati ottenuti e di come ci siamo supportati reciprocamente ogni giorno. È stata un’esperienza straordinaria!”

Carola Colasanto: “E’ stata un’esperienza meravigliosa: confrontarmi con queste atlete che sono le migliori della mia generazione. Sono stata tra i primi posti, migliorando gradualmente nei primi tre giorni, ma devo continuare a lavorare intensamente per consolidare i miei punti di forza ed evitare errori in futuro. Ho imparato molto in questo evento, perché la tensione e la competitività erano altissime. Ringrazio tutto il team, gli allenatori ed i dirigenti della federazione per questa grande opportunità. Infine vorrei complimentarmi con le avversarie per questa settimana di sport e di intense emozioni.”

Alessandro Vargiu – Carolina Vargiu: “Abbiamo appena concluso il mondiale World Sailing qui in Brasile. È stata una regata molto lunga caratterizzata da condizioni meteorologiche varie.

Abbiamo concluso in settima posizione dando il massimo in ogni prova, purtroppo il risultato non è quello a cui aspiravamo ma abbiamo imparato tanto da questa regata e cercheremo di migliorare sempre di più. Ringraziamo la Federazione che ci ha dato questa grande opportunità e il tecnico Gigi Picciau che ci ha aiutato e sostenuto tutta la regata e nel nostro percorso di preparazione.”

Emma Maltese – Elena Urti: “Siamo arrivate qui a Buzios con un solo obiettivo: dare il massimo.

Abbiamo lottato contro le condizioni che non ci erano favorevoli e non abbiamo mai mollato, neanche nei momenti di sconforto. Torniamo a casa con un po’ di amaro in bocca, ma sappiamo di aver dato il 100% ogni giorno, ad ogni singola prova. Siamo orgogliose di tutto il team Italia!”

Malika Bellomi – Beatrice Conti: “È stato un campionato indimenticabile, purtroppo caratterizzato da qualche squalifica di troppo che non ci ha permesso di salire sul podio della nostra classe. Nonostante tutto noi non abbiamo mai mollato e abbiamo dato sempre il nostro massimo per far si che tutto il team Italia raggiungesse il gradino più alto del podio. Siamo infinitamente felici di far parte di questo team e di aver contribuito per il super risultato finale”

Queste le dichiarazioni di ieri dei Campioni del Mondo 420 M/Mix

Quan Adriano Cardi: “Dal primo giorno, sentivamo la pressione e ci siamo concentrati sull’obiettivo. Eravamo consapevoli di avere tutte le carte in regola: eravamo la quarta nazione più forte al mondo, e sin dal primo giorno ci siamo classificati al primo posto. Solo nel secondo giorno siamo scesi al secondo posto, a pari punti con il primo classificato, i francesi. Da quel momento, però abbiamo creato un notevole distacco poiché lui aveva un OCS. Attualmente, abbiamo mantenuto la nostra posizione con un quarto posto come scarto. Abbiamo vinto in anticipo perché, anche senza regatare domani, siamo in vantaggio grazie al nostro esiguo scarto. Siamo stati costanti, più della flotta in generale, con un quattro come scarto, mentre gli altri hanno ottenuto posizioni peggiori. Avevamo un focus costante, trattando ogni giorno come se fosse l’ultimo, dando il massimo sforzo. Devo ringraziare Gigi Picciau, Ale Sensini, tutti i tecnici federali e Francesco Caricato in particolare, che ci ha assistito in un evento molto impegnativo. Le condizioni erano variabili, ma ci siamo dimostrati l’equipaggio più forte in ogni condizione. L’ultimo giorno è stato decisivo; abbiamo seguito attentamente il francese, il nostro avversario più forte, e abbiamo vinto il campionato del mondo. Come diciamo sempre, ‘la sorpresa è dalla nostra parte!'”

Mattia Tognocchi: “Quattro giorni di regata estremamente intensi e impegnativi. Il nostro obiettivo era mantenere una costanza per ottenere un vantaggio, una sorta di margine che ci permettesse di vincere il campionato in anticipo. E così è stato. Abbiamo gareggiato con la mente, senza l’ossessione di vincere ogni singola prova, ma piuttosto puntando alla costanza e completando tutte le gare al meglio. Questa strategia, fortunatamente, ha dato i suoi frutti. Il nostro successo è stato reso possibile anche grazie al coeso spirito di squadra, un gruppo unito che ci ha regalato immense gioie e soddisfazioni. La loro presenza ci ha motivato ogni mattina, influenzando positivamente le nostre performance. Voglio menzionare anche il nostro allenatore (Chicco Maltinti ndr), che, il giorno prima della partenza ci ha comunicato la tragica notizia della morte di sua sorella: questo ci ha spronato ulteriormente a lottare per portare a casa il titolo mondiale.”

Youth Sailing World Championships: Italy Secures 6 Medals and the Nations Trophy

On the thrilling final day of the regatta in Buzios, Italian athletes amassed a collection of medals, making their participation in the Youth Sailing World Championships unforgettable. Following yesterday’s victory that secured a gold medal, today brought an additional five medals, distributed among three silvers and one bronze, culminating in the conquest of the 2023 Nations Trophy. Italy hadn’t claimed this trophy since 2017, and this triumph propels the Italians to the second position among the nations with the most victories, trailing only France.

The day kicked off with gold claimed by Mattia Cesana in the ILCA 6 M category. Cesana showcased great skill in concluding a challenging week, bringing home the top honor in his class.

In the female category, Emma Mattivi secured the silver, tenaciously fending off the challenges from the Irish competitor in the final race who sought to undermine her second-place position. Another silver was achieved in the 29er M/Mix class by Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi, capping off an excellent world championship. Leonardo Tomasini also reached a prestigious position with silver in the iQFOiL M class, solidifying his overall second place.

The third step of the podium was claimed by Riccardo Pianosi in the Kite M class, skillfully confirming his leading position in an ever-evolving class. However, today’s races for his category did not take place due to weather conditions.

Unfortunately, Carola Colasanto slipped just outside the podium after a week of competing at the top of the iQFOiL F class rankings.

It’s worth noting that one day ahead, Quan Cardi and Mattia Tognocchi had already been crowned world champions in the 420 M/Mix category, adding another triumph to the Italian team. The exceptional performance of these young talents has further solidified Italy’s position as a prominent figure in the Youth Sailing World Championships.

Francesco Ettorre: “Yesterday, we celebrated the victory of a 420 Youth World Championship one day ahead with great emotion, knowing that today we would be playing our cards in many other classes. We arrived with a truly strong youth team. But what matters is not how you arrive at the World Championship but how you finish it. We had a steady crescendo that shows how the work done in preparation for this event has borne fruit. The kids showed skill, character, concentration, hunger – all qualities they will need to cultivate in their sailing journey to continue to be at the top worldwide. Well done to everyone, starting from Alessandra Sensini and Federal Coaches Chicco Caricato, Daniel Loperfido, and Gigi Picciau, to the fundamental club coaches in the growth path of our athletes. For Italy, it was a significant event as it precedes the Youth Sailing World Championships 2024, which will take place on Lake Garda. For us, it’s a historic event that will see us engaged in the realization of a project never undertaken before. Tonight, I will receive the flag that will be raised during the world championships to be held in Italy. Sailing knows how to make unique emotions. An unforgettable year comes to a close.”

Alessandra Sensini: “What joy! 6 medals and the Nations Trophy—I couldn’t be happier! We knew we had exceptionally strong athletes in the individual classes, but it was during the training camp in Civitavecchia two weeks ago that I realized I had a real team in front of me, and that made all the difference. It gave each of them the strength to face a world championship different from the others. Determination, concentration, and unity were palpable. Even today, with strong winds, the first races started at 9:30, and only the 420 male, 29er female, and male kite did not race. After yesterday’s gold by Cardi-Tognocchi, today Mattia Cesana’s gold came, who fought like a lion and finally won the only gold he was missing. Silver for De Murtas-Santi, who paid the price for the first-day performance when they didn’t enter the race; otherwise, they would have fought for gold with the French. Silver for Emma Mattivi, who performed in all conditions and today gave a great demonstration of character defending her position in very strong winds. Silver for Leonardo Tomasini, who led throughout the week, but in the last two days of very strong winds, the Polish competitor showed an extra gear. Finally, bronze for Riccardo Pianosi after a solid week of competition against the Singaporean (senior world champion) and the Chinese, with whom he constantly battles in the senior fleet. Unfortunately, some setbacks, including a breakdown and a disqualification, penalized him. First of all, I want to express my gratitude and congratulations to the federal coaches here: Chicco Caricato, Gigi Picciau, and Daniel Loperfido. The attention and work required for this trip are not easy, and the experience of having done it for many editions (since I have held this role, I have always had Caricato and Picciau by my side) is crucial to come out winners. The President’s presence was an added value. I would also like to thank Paolo Benini, who supported us in the final phase of approaching the team, working on both athletes and coaches; the CONI athletic trainers Francesca Ambruoso, Andrea Di Castro, and Andrea Cardone, who have been supporting our young talents for 3 years. Finally, my compliments to the club coaches for the incredible work done. What an extraordinary success for all of us!”

Mattia Cesana: “The competition has been extremely challenging as we faced very variable weather conditions, ranging from light to strong winds. It was not easy at all, considering the compact fleet of participants, all of high caliber; a moment of distraction could cost crucial points. I am satisfied with my performance, especially considering how I reacted after the not-so-brilliant first two days. My reaction was very positive, and I hope to continue like this!”

Emma Mattivi: “The World Championship WS ended today here in Búzios, Brazil. I am satisfied with the result achieved even though I hoped to win, but surely a silver medal is not to be dismissed. We had different conditions every day, and the championship ended with two days of strong wind and waves, conditions that put me to the test. I gave my best in every race I did and fought to the end with all my strength. I thank the federation that accompanied me on this journey, thank the Fraglia Vela Riva that supported me from home, and thank my family so much, who always believed in me! Great end of the season, now 2024 begins!”

Alex Demurtas: “It’s been five very long days of racing with variable conditions; we had difficulties on the first day of racing, but then we recovered magnificently, ending with an excellent silver medal. Unfortunately, the slip on the first day didn’t allow us to think about a gold medal, but we are still happy with our result because we put all our effort and abilities into it. It was nice to share this experience with a very close-knit and united team, whom I thank for always supporting us, as well as the coaches who accompanied us.”

Giovanni Santi: “It was a very long and varied championship; we raced in all conditions in a fleet of very high level. Unfortunately, we lost some points along the way, especially on the first day of racing, but we are very happy with the silver medal we obtained. I would also like to thank the entire team and the coaches who supported and encouraged us during this beautiful experience.”

Leonardo Tomasini: “It was a very intense regatta because we completed the maximum number of scheduled races. I am happy to have defended myself well in all weather conditions, remaining consistent in the results. I thank the Federation coaches for the support in the race and for creating a supportive atmosphere throughout the Italy team.”

Riccardo Pianosi: “This regatta was particularly challenging, with an extremely high level of competition, especially among the top three participants, namely myself, the Chinese, and the Singaporean, with whom we have been competing since the first day. I managed to maintain the lead in the standings at the end of the first day, and even on the second day, things went quite well. However, I faced some difficulties on the third day, where unfortunately I suffered a breakdown and faced a protest that penalized me. Today, on the last day, the races were canceled due to strong winds. It was an intense and rewarding experience, especially thanks to the support of an exceptional team. This year we really formed a cohesive group, and I am satisfied with the results and how we supported each other every day. It was an extraordinary experience!”

Carola Colasanto: “It has been a wonderful experience: competing with these athletes who are the best of my generation. I was among the top positions, gradually improving in the first three days, but I must continue to work intensely to consolidate my strengths and avoid mistakes in the future. I learned a lot in this event because the tension and competitiveness were very high. I thank the entire team, coaches, and federation executives for this great opportunity. Finally, I would like to congratulate the opponents for this week of sports and intense emotions.”

Alessandro Vargiu – Carolina Vargiu: “We have just concluded the World Sailing Championship here in Brazil. It was a very long regatta characterized by various weather conditions. We finished in seventh place, giving our all in every race. Unfortunately, the result is not what we aspired to, but we have learned a lot from this regatta, and we will try to improve more and more. We thank the Federation for giving us this great opportunity and coach Gigi Picciau, who supported and assisted us throughout the regatta and in our preparation journey.”

Emma Maltese – Elena Urti: “We arrived here in Buzios with only one goal: to give our best. We fought against unfavorable conditions and never gave up, even in moments of discouragement. We return home with a bit of bitterness, but we know we gave 100% every day, in every single race. We are proud to be part of the Italy team!”

Malika Bellomi – Beatrice Conti: “It has been an unforgettable championship, unfortunately characterized by a few too many disqualifications that prevented us from stepping onto the podium in our class. Despite everything, we never gave up and always gave our best to ensure that the entire Italy team reached the top of the podium. We are infinitely happy to be part of this team and to have contributed to the overall fantastic result.”

These were the statements from yesterday by the 420 M/Mix World Champions Quan Adriano Cardi and Mattia Tognocchi:

Quan Adriano Cardi: “From the first day, we felt the pressure and focused on the goal. We were aware of having all the cards in hand: we were the fourth strongest nation in the world, and from the first day, we ranked first. Only on the second day did we drop to second place, tied with the first-place, the French. From that moment, however, we created a considerable gap because he had an OCS. Currently, we have maintained our position with a fourth as a discard. We won in advance because, even without racing tomorrow, we are ahead thanks to our narrow discard. We were consistent, more than the fleet in general, with a four as a discard, while others got worse positions. We had a constant focus, treating every day as if it were the last, giving our maximum effort. I must thank Gigi Picciau, Ale Sensini, all the federal coaches, and Francesco Caricato in particular, who assisted us in a very challenging event. The conditions were variable, but we proved to be the strongest crew in every condition. The last day was decisive; we closely followed the French, our strongest opponent, and won the world championship. As we always say, ‘surprise is on our side!'”

Mattia Tognocchi: “Four days of extremely intense and challenging racing. Our goal was to maintain consistency to gain an advantage, a kind of margin that would allow us to win the championship in advance. And so it happened. We raced with a focused mind, without the obsession of winning every single race but rather aiming for consistency and completing all races at our best. Fortunately, this strategy bore fruit. Our success was made possible also thanks to the cohesive team spirit, a united group that gave us immense joy and satisfaction. Their presence motivated us every morning, positively influencing our performances. I also want to mention our coach (Chicco Maltinti), who, the day before the departure, informed us of the tragic news of his sister’s death: this further spurred us to fight to bring home the world title.”

Italia Team:

iQFOiL M

Leonardo Tomasini – Circolo Surf Torbole

iQFOiL F

Carola Colasanto – Tognazzi Marine Village

29er M/Mix

Demurtas Alex – Santi Giovanni – FV Riva/SC Garda Salò

29er F

Bellomi Malika – Conti Beatrice – CV Arco

420 M/MIX

Cardi Quan Adriano – Tognocchi Mattia – CV Antignano

420 F

Maltese Emma – Urti Elena Sofia – CV Antignano

NACRA 15

Vargiu Alessandro – Vargiu Carolina – YC Cagliari

ILCA 6 M

Mattia Cesana – FV Riva

ILCA 6 F

Emma Mattivi – FV Riva

KITEFOIL M

Pianosi Riccardo – SVMM

Team Leader

Alessandra Sensini

Tecnici Federali

Gigi Picciau

Chicco Caricato

Daniel Loperfido

